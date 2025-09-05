Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Chris Sale, Tyler Glasnow, and more for September 5, 2025

When strikeout props hit the board, every pitcher brings a different story, some are flamethrowers chasing double-digit Ks, while others face tough lineups that make the under just as valuable.

Friday’s slate is stacked with intriguing matchups, from Chris Sale looking vintage to Tyler Glasnow trying to overpower the Orioles, plus a few arms returning from injury or fighting for consistency.

After digging into recent trends, matchups, and betting value, here are today’s top 5 MLB strikeout prop bets for September 5.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Shane Smith: over 4.5 (-150)

Shane Smith has been one of those under-the-radar arms who quietly give his team a chance to win any day, and his strikeout potential has been sneaky strong this season.

Sitting at 112 strikeouts across 120.1 innings, he owns an 8.4 K/9 rate, and his last outing against the Yankees showed just how effective he can be when his stuff is on, seven punchouts over 6.1 innings with only three hits allowed.

His ability to work deep into games and miss bats with his fastball-slider combo makes the over feel like the right side here, especially given the confidence he’s carrying from his last strong start.

#4. Tyler Glasnow: over 6.5 (-155)

Tyler Glasnow hasn’t had the wins to show for it, but his strikeout stuff has been as electric as ever in 2025. With 81 Ks in just 68.2 innings, his 10.6 K/9 shows why oddsmakers continue to hang high strikeout props on him.

In his last start, he carved through Arizona’s lineup for seven innings with six punchouts and no walks, showing much better command than earlier in the year.

Facing an Orioles lineup that has struggled at times with high velocity and chase pitches out of the zone, Glasnow is set up nicely to keep piling up strikeouts. The over 6.5 looks within reach if his fastball-slider combo stays sharp and his command doesn’t unravel.

#3. Chris Sale: over 7.5 (-145)

Chris Sale may not be the same flamethrower he was in his prime, but in 2025 he’s proving that elite strikeout stuff never really goes away. With 123 Ks across 95.1 innings and an impressive 11.6 K/9, the veteran lefty has shown he can still dominate lineups when his slider and changeup are working.

His last outing against the Phillies was vintage Sale, six innings, nine strikeouts, and just one run allowed, reminding bettors why his strikeout props remain high.

Now facing the Mariners, Sale has a great chance to clear the 7.5 line if he maintains the sharp command he’s displayed all season.

#2. Pablo Lopez: over 3.5 (-150) [Safest pick of the day]

Pablo Lopez is set to make his long-awaited return after being sidelined since June 3, and the Twins couldn’t be happier to get him back in the rotation.

Before the injury, Lopez was dealing with elite command and swing-and-miss stuff, posting a 2.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts in just 60.2 innings. His 9.0 K/9 shows that even without overpowering velocity, his mix of fastball, changeup, and curve can keep hitters off balance.

Facing a Royals lineup that doesn’t scare many with its strikeout avoidance, Lopez’s prop line at 3.5 looks soft for a pitcher who consistently racks up Ks when healthy.

The only question is how deep Minnesota lets him go in his first game back, but even four to five innings of sharp work could be enough for him to cash this number.

#1. Kevin Gausman: under 5.5 (+100) [Bold Prediction of the day]

Kevin Gausman has been quietly steady for Toronto this year, posting a 3.75 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 160.2 innings while striking out 157 batters.

His command has been sharp all season, and he showed that again in his last outing, fanning eight over seven innings of one-run ball against Milwaukee.

Against a Yankees lineup that’s shown improved discipline and ranks among the tougher teams to punch out, his under 5.5 at plus money becomes an intriguing angle.

It’s not a knock on Gausman’s stuff, but rather a recognition that New York’s approach could keep his strikeout ceiling capped even if he pitches deep into the game.

