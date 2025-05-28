Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Clayton Kershaw, Paul Skenes, and more for May 28, 2025

Today's best MLB pitcher strikeout prop options are Clayton Kershaw, Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler and others. They are all set for high strikeouts on May 28. These starting pitchers possess good strikeout rates and positive matchup situations, making them good choices for bettors looking for MLB strikeout props.

Whether it’s Kershaw opposing the Guardians or Wheeler facing the Braves, these pitchers provide a combination of safe bets and bold predictions.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Clayton Kershaw: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-170)

Clayton Kershaw could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Clayton Kershaw's return to the mound has been with mixed results, posting a 7.50 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in his first two outings, for a combined 6.0 innings. Although he has surrendered five runs on five hits with four walks, the veteran lefty has still tallied three strikeouts in that minimal work. Facing a Guardians staff that has been middle of the pack in left-handed strikeout rate, Kershaw's old head and pitch combination give him a path to beat this humble 3.5 line, especially if he can get into the 4-5 inning range tonight.

#4. Freddy Peralta: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Strikeouts could pile up for Freddy Peralta today - Source: Imagn

Freddy Peralta has quietly had a rock-solid 2025 season, pitching to a sharp 2.55 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 60 innings. The right-hander's strikeout work remains consistent, with 60 Ks and a 9.0 K/9, while effectively controlling home runs (1.1 HR/9) and managing traffic well. Peralta now faces a Red Sox lineup that has exhibited weakness against high fastball velocity and sharp breaking pitches, two of his primary specialties. He's well-positioned to exceed the 6.5 threshold here.

#3. Zac Gallen: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Zac Gallen might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Zac Gallen has had an unbalanced 2025 season with a 5.25 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 61.2 innings pitched, but his strikeout quality remains firm. With 63 strikeouts and a solid 9.2 K/9 rate, Gallen's still inducing swings and misses with some control miscues to illustrate, exemplified by a bloated 4.2 BB/9. Facing the Pirates, a lineup that has struggled with strikeouts, Gallen should log over 5.5 strikeouts for the second time in a row, making him an excellent pick on today's card.

#2. Zack Wheeler: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safe Bet of the Day

Zack Wheeler is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Zack Wheeler is absolutely on fire in 2025, posting a fantastic 2.42 ERA and an excellent 0.88 WHIP in 70.2 innings. His strikeout numbers are huge, picking up 88 Ks with an amazing 11.2 K/9 mark along with fantastic control by walking a mere 1.8 per nine. Facing a Braves offense that is vulnerable to high-strikeout pitchers, Wheeler stands a good chance of surpassing the 6.5 strikeout mark, making him the safest and most reliable choice on today's board.

#1. Paul Skenes: More than 6.5 Strikeouts (+115) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Paul Skenes is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes has gone under the radar as one of the best pitching performers this season, with a solid 2.36 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in nearly 69 innings. With a big 9.2 K/9 rate and good control limiting walks at 2.4 per nine innings, Skenes faces an offense from the Diamondbacks that does not do well against pitchers who can get misses regularly. His strikeout generation skills combined with his steady command make the over 6.5 strikeouts a bold but thoroughly deserved bet for today's MLB action.

