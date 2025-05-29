Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Cristopher Sanchez, Mackenzie Gore, and more for May 29, 2025

Strikeout prop betting continues to heat up as we roll into the final days of May, and today’s MLB slate is loaded with exciting arms ready to pile up Ks. From Cristopher Sanchez bringing his electric stuff against the Braves to MacKenzie Gore looking to carve up a swing-heavy Mariners lineup, this group of pitchers has both upside and value.

Ad

Whether you’re a casual bettor or a strikeout prop diehard, May 29 features one of the most well-rounded slates of the week with plus-matchups, rising arms, and some serious punch-out potential. Let’s break down why each of these arms deserves a spot on your bet slip.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jose Berrios: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Ad

Trending

Jose Berrios might rack up 6+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

Jose Berrios heads into tonight’s matchup against the Oakland Athletics with 56 strikeouts in 64 innings this season, sporting a 7.9 K/9 clip. While his 4.22 ERA and 1.36 WHIP tell the story of some uneven outings, the swing-and-miss stuff is still very much intact.

Ad

The A’s lineup continues to rank among the league’s highest in strikeout rate versus right-handers. With Berrios’ sharp breaking ball and deceptive fastball command, he’s in a solid spot to lean on his strikeout potential here. If he can navigate early trouble and work deep into the outing, the over on 5.5 Ks feels very reachable tonight.

#4. Ryan Gusto: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Ryan Gusto might rack up over 5 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Ryan Gusto has flashed legitimate strikeout upside early in his 2025 campaign, piling up 38 strikeouts over 35.1 innings with a healthy 9.7 K/9.

Ad

Despite some volatility baked into his 4.58 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP, the rookie right-hander has shown the ability to miss bats consistently. He’ll square off against a Rays lineup that’s been prone to whiffs against righties with mid-90s heat and sharp secondaries.

Gusto’s pitch mix plays well against Tampa Bay’s free-swinging tendencies, and if he can limit the walks (4.1 BB/9) and work into the middle innings, there’s clear value on the over 4.5 Ks here.

Ad

#3. MacKenzie Gore: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)

MacKenzie Gore could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

MacKenzie Gore has quietly built one of the most electric strikeout profiles in the league this season, racking up an eye-popping 93 strikeouts in just 62.1 innings, good for a dominant 13.4 K/9. While his 3.47 ERA and 1.25 WHIP show some traffic on the bases, Gore’s swing-and-miss stuff has been relentless, clearing this 7.5 line in three of his last four starts.

Ad

He now draws a Mariners lineup that’s been one of the most strikeout-prone in baseball, especially against left-handers with velocity and sharp breaking stuff. If Gore commands the zone early and leans into his wipeout pitches, this could be another double-digit K outing waiting to happen.

#2. Cristopher Sanchez: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-185) - Safest Pick of the Day

Cristopher Sanchez is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Cristopher Sanchez is quietly cooking in 2025, stacking up 65 strikeouts over 54.0 innings with a clean 3.17 ERA. His fastball-changeup combo has been straight-up unfair, making hitters chase pitches they have no business swinging at.

Ad

Even with Atlanta’s lineup packed with pop, Sanchez has cleared this 5.5 line in four of his last five starts, showing he’s built for tough spots. With a crisp 10.8 K/9 and a knack for missing bats in big moments, he’s the safest strikeout play on the board tonight.

#1. Jacob Lopez: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Jacob Lopez is primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Jacob Lopez might not be a household name yet, but he’s flashing some serious strikeout stuff in limited work. Through 14.0 innings, Lopez has fanned 17 batters with a sharp 10.9 K/9 despite battling some command hiccups (5.1 BB/9). The southpaw’s mix of movement and velocity has been enough to carve through lineups lately, clearing this 3.5 mark in three straight outings.

Facing a streaky Blue Jays lineup, Lopez offers sneaky upside and sharp value at even money, making him the bold but worthy strikeout pick for tonight’s slate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More