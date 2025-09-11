Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including David Peterson, Cam Schlittler, and more for September 11, 2025

Some nights in MLB betting are all about offense, but tonight’s slate has a fascinating mix of strikeout props where the value lies on both sides of the line. From established veterans trying to find rhythm to young arms still carving their identity, the board is packed with volatility.

That’s exactly where bettors can find an edge, reading into recent form, pitch efficiency, and matchup context rather than just raw strikeout numbers. With a blend of safe plays and bold calls, today’s strikeout props spotlight five pitchers, including David Peterson, Cam Schlittler, and a daring underdog pick in Bryce Miller.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Johan Oviedo: Over 4.5 (-150)

Johan Oviedo has been one of the more intriguing arms to watch early in September, flashing strikeout upside every time he takes the mound.

Through just 20 innings this season, he’s racked up 24 strikeouts, showing that his fastball-slider combo can play against any lineup.

Tonight he faces the Orioles, a team with power but also a tendency to chase, giving Oviedo a real shot to keep piling up Ks.

The line sits at 4.5, and with his recent consistency in the 4–6 strikeout range, this sets up as an appealing spot for the over.

#4. Cam Schlittler: Over 5.5 (-149)

Cam Schlittler’s rookie campaign has been a mixed bag, but one thing has stood out, he can miss bats when he finds his rhythm. Across 50 innings, he’s struck out 56 hitters, giving him a healthy 10.1 K/9 that suggests he can punch out big-league hitters even when his command wavers.

His last outing was rocky against Toronto, but before that he flashed back-to-back solid strikeout games that keep bettors interested in his over.

Against a Tigers lineup, Schlittler’s strikeout prop at 5.5 looks like a spot where his high-K profile could shine again.

#3. David Peterson: Under 5.5 (-134)

David Peterson has been steady for the Mets this season, but his strikeout ceiling hasn’t always matched his workload.

Sitting at 140 Ks across 157.1 innings (8.0 K/9), he’s more of a contact manager who mixes in strikeouts rather than a dominant swing-and-miss arm.

In his last start against Cincinnati, he managed only four punchouts despite earning the win, and that’s been the theme lately, he hasn’t consistently cleared the 5.5 mark.

Facing the Phillies, a lineup that’s disciplined and dangerous at the plate, the under feels like the safer side on his strikeout prop for this matchup.

#2. Ryan Weathers: Under 4.5 (-170) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Ryan Weathers returns from a long injury layoff, and while his surface numbers look solid with a 3.28 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 24.2 innings, the strikeout production hasn’t been overwhelming.

He’s tallied just 23 Ks (8.4 K/9), and with limited innings likely in his first start back, his chances of racking up a big strikeout total are slim.

Facing the Nationals, who don’t strike out at a high rate, the under 4.5 on his strikeouts stands out as the safest play of the day, especially considering potential workload management from Miami’s staff.

#1. Bryce Miller: Under 5.5 (+105) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Bryce Miller has shown flashes of upside but overall has struggled with consistency this season, carrying a 5.53 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 70 innings.

His strikeout rate sits at just 6.8 K/9, and he’s topped five strikeouts only a handful of times, often struggling with command that drives up pitch counts.

Against the Angels, who have a balanced lineup and don’t give away too many free strikeouts, Miller’s margin for clearing 5.5 Ks feels thin.

With his recent trends pointing toward shorter outings and limited punchout upside, the under at plus money makes for a bold but sharp betting angle.

