Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Justin Verlander, and more for July 18, 2025

The All-Star break is in the books and the second half of the MLB season resumes on Friday night after fresh energy and fresh betting value in the strikeout markets.

Pitchers return to the mound with extra rest, while hitters may need a game or two to regain rhythm, making this the perfect spot to target K props.

From Lucas Giolito’s steady form to Michael Soroka’s potential post-break bounce-back, here are five of the most intriguing strikeout prop bets to target on July 18.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Dylan Cease - Over 5.5 Ks (‑160)

Dylan Cease could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Dylan Cease might be 3-9 with a bloated 4.88 ERA, but he’s still one of the most electric strikeout artists in baseball.

His 11.2 K/9 is backed by legit swing-and-miss stuff, and he’s punched out 8 or more batters in 3 of his last 5 starts. Even when he’s getting hit, the strikeouts don’t disappear, he racked up 8 Ks in his previous outing despite allowing 6 runs.

Against a Nationals team that doesn’t strike out a lot but also lacks power threats, Cease’s ability to miss bats should shine through. He may not dominate the scoreboard, but crossing the 6-strikeout mark is well within reach.

#4. Justin Verlander - Over 3.5 Ks (‑150)

Justin Verlander looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)

Justin Verlander may be winless on the year with a 4.70 ERA, but the veteran righty still knows how to spot up and get swings when needed.

Despite his struggles, he’s struck out 7 batters in back-to-back starts and now faces a Blue Jays lineup that’s been inconsistent at the plate.

Verlander’s velocity isn’t what it once was, but his pitch sequencing and command remain sharp enough to eclipse a modest 3.5 strikeout line. As long as he gets five to six innings of work, he’s more than capable of clearing this number with room to spare.

#3. Nick Lodolo - Under 5.5 Ks (‑155)

Nick Lodolo could struggle to rack up 6 punchouts (Credits: IMAGN)

Nick Lodolo has been a solid presence in the Reds’ rotation this season, but his strikeout ceiling has dipped lately.

Despite a respectable 8.2 K/9, Lodolo has reached six strikeouts just once in his last four outings and managed only four Ks in his most recent start versus Miami.

Against a Mets team that’s been among the tougher lineups to rack up whiffs against, Lodolo’s command-heavy approach may lean more toward efficiency than strikeout volume. With the Mets likely putting balls in play early, the under 5.5 Ks presents strong value here

#2. Lucas Giolito - Over 4.5 Ks (‑165) (Safest Pick)

Lucas Giolito is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Lucas Giolito continues to quietly deliver quality innings with strong strikeout potential, racking up 64 Ks in just over 72 innings while holding a 3.36 ERA.

His recent outing against Colorado was vintage Giolito, as he was efficient and dominant, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

With a solid 8.0 K/9 rate and a matchup against a Cubs team that ranks in the top 10 in strikeouts per game, Giolito’s calm command and strike zone manipulation make the over 4.5 line feel like one of the safest bets on today’s board.

#1. Michael Soroka - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction)

Michael Soroka could be unhittable when he finds his groove (Credits: IMAGN)

Michael Soroka may not have the flashiest stat line this season, but his strikeout ability is quietly trending up. With a 9.9 K/9 over 67.1 innings,

Soroka has managed 74 punchouts despite a 5.35 ERA, showing he can still generate whiffs even when not at his sharpest.

He’s coming off a 4-strikeout performance in just four innings, and now faces a Padres lineup that has shown inconsistency against right-handers. With plus money on the over 4.5 line, this is a sneaky value play for a pitcher who’s shown he can stack Ks in bunches when he’s locked in.

