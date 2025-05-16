Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Chris Sale, and more for May 16, 2025

Strikeout props have been electric all week, and Friday’s MLB slate offers another loaded board with frontline arms and high-K matchups. From rising stars to seasoned veterans, several pitchers find themselves in ideal spots to pile up punchouts or fall short against disciplined lineups.

Ad

We’ve narrowed down five of the strongest strikeout prop bets for May 16, 2025, featuring names like Chris Sale taking on his old team and Garrett Crochet hunting for redemption against a dangerous Braves offense. Let’s lock in the best value plays and a bold underdog pick for tonight’s action.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#1 Cole Ragans: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Strikeouts could pile up for Cole Ragans today - Source: Imagn

Cole Ragans has been a strikeout machine this season, boasting an impressive 14.4 K/9 rate across 40.2 innings. In eight starts, he has surpassed seven strikeouts six times, including four games with double-digit Ks.

Ad

Facing the Cardinals, a team prone to strikeouts, Ragans looks well-positioned to clear the 6.5 strikeout line once again tonight.

#2 MacKenzie Gore: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)

MacKenzie Gore might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Mackenzie Gore has been dominant with a strong 12.8 K/9 rate over 52.2 innings this season. He’s cleared the 6.5 strikeout mark in seven of his last nine starts, showcasing consistent strikeout ability.

Ad

Facing the Orioles, a lineup vulnerable to strikeouts, Gore looks set to continue his impressive form and go over 6.5 strikeouts once again.

#3 Chris Sale: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Chris Sale might rack up over 8 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale gets a chance to face his former team, the Red Sox, bringing his elite strikeout skills to the mound. With a strong 12.1 K/9 rate this season and having cleared the 7.5 strikeout mark in four of his last five outings, Sale looks poised for another dominant performance tonight.

Ad

#4 Garrett Crochet: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-170) - Safest Pick of the Day

Garrett Crochet is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Garrett Crochet has quietly built a Cy Young-level start to 2025 and now draws a tough Braves lineup on the road.

Ad

Despite the challenge, Crochet’s 10.4 K/9 and four strikeout prop overs in his last six outings show he’s more than capable of punching out hitters in bunches, making him the safest pick on the board today.

#5 Carlos Rodon: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Carlos Rodon might not hit 7 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Carlos Rodon has been racking up strikeouts at an impressive 11.0 K/9 clip this season, but his matchup against the Mets tonight feels like a trap spot.

While Rodon’s cleared this 6.5 line in just three of his last six starts, New York’s recent ability to grind out at-bats and avoid high-whiff games makes this a sharp under call and our bold prediction for the slate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More