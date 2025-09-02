Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Framber Valdez, and more for September 2, 2025

As we roll into September 2, today’s MLB slate features some intriguing pitching matchups that could swing strikeout props in a big way. From power arms like Garrett Crochet and Framber Valdez to up-and-coming talents like Bryan Woo and Carmen Mlodzinski, there’s plenty of upside and risk on the mound.

With lineups ranging from patient sluggers to aggressive contact hitters, today’s picks highlight pitchers who could dominate the strike zone and those more likely to struggle against top offenses. Let’s break down the top five strikeout prop bets to target for today’s games.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Garrett Crochet: Over 5.5 Ks (-150)

Garrett Crochet has turned into the kind of arm every bettor loves backing for strikeouts, and tonight’s matchup against the Guardians keeps him firmly on the radar. The Boston lefty owns a sparkling 2.40 ERA and 214 Ks on the year, and he’s been one of the most consistent strikeout producers across baseball.

His recent run shows exactly that, tallies of 7, 11, 8, 5, 8, and 10 strikeouts, hitting the over in five of those six outings. The Guardians don’t strike out as much as some lineups, but Crochet has shown the ability to carve up even contact-heavy teams with patience and late-game stamina.

With Boston leaning on him to set the tone down the stretch, six or more Ks feels well within reach, and this line still looks a touch too low given his current form.

#4. Bryan Woo: Over 5.5 Ks (-140)

Bryan Woo has been a steady strikeout force for Seattle, posting a 2.95 ERA with a sharp 0.95 WHIP across 164.2 innings.

He’s been remarkably consistent, striking out at least six in each of his last seven starts with totals of 6, 7, 8, 9, 6, 6, and 6.

Facing a Rays lineup that tends to swing and miss, Woo’s efficient command and ability to work deep into counts set him up nicely to keep that streak alive. The over on his strikeout prop looks like a strong play given his form and matchup.

#3. Framber Valdez: Over 5.5 Ks (-150)

Framber Valdez has been the definition of consistency for Houston this season, and his last outing was a reminder of just how tough he is to square up.

He silenced Colorado with seven scoreless innings, scattering only three hits and fanning five while cruising to his 12th win. With a 3.18 ERA and 158 strikeouts over 164.1 innings, Valdez has mixed efficiency with his trademark ground-ball dominance.

Now facing the Yankees, a lineup that can struggle against elite left-handed pitching, Valdez is set up well to keep the strikeouts coming while controlling the game’s tempo.

#2. Carmen Mlodzinski: Under 3.5 Ks (-155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Carmen Mlodzinski has had an up-and-down season for Pittsburgh, and strikeouts haven’t exactly been his strong suit.

Across 84 innings, he’s fanned just 74 while carrying a 3.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, and his recent strikeout log tells the story, just one outing above four in his last six appearances.

Now he faces a Dodgers lineup loaded with patient, disciplined hitters who rarely give away at-bats, making this a brutal matchup for generating swing-and-miss stuff.

With recent strikeout totals of 4, 5, 3, 2, 3, and 1, the under on his 3.5 strikeouts prop looks like the safer side, especially against one of baseball’s toughest lineups.

#1. Luis Severino: Over 3.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Luis Severino returns from the IL with a lot to prove, and his strikeout numbers before the setback show why he’s still worth a look.

Despite a rough 6-11 record and 4.82 ERA, he punched out 5, 6, 8, 3, and 8 batters in his last five outings, flashing the ability to miss bats even when his command wavered.

Now lined up against the Cardinals, a lineup that can be inconsistent at the plate, Severino has a good chance to build on that swing-and-miss form. His strikeout prop sitting at 3.5 feels low given his recent history, making the over an intriguing value spot.

