Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Hunter Brown, and more for September 19, 2025

For September 19, MLB bettors and fans are targeting the best strikeout prop bets with the pitching matchups offering a lot of swings and misses. At the forefront of those are high-strikeout starting pitchers Garrett Crochet, Hunter Brown, Will Warren, Nick Lodolo, and Shota Imanaga, as each offers their own over/under prop bet chance.

Whether you are in the market for safe bets or sleeper picks, these selections identify pitchers with the most upside to control the strike zone and maximize your MLB betting strategy tonight.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Nick Lodolo: Over 4.5 Ks (-146)

Nick Lodolo has been a steady strikeout threat this year, notching 137 strikeouts in 144.2 innings with an 8.5 K/9 and 1.04 WHIP.

He punched out five batters in 5.1 innings in his last start against the Athletics despite giving up five runs, showing that he's capable of producing swings and misses even when he's not at his best.

Lodolo's swing-and-miss stuff and command should make him a good bet against the Cubs, who have had some issues at times against left-handed pitching.

Based on his work this season and current form, he is well-projected for 4.5 strikeouts or more and thus provides a good mid-tier option for prop bets today.

#4. Garrett Crochet: Over 7.5 Ks (-133)

Garrett Crochet has been a strikeout machine for the Red Sox this season, posting 240 strikeouts in 191.1 innings for an 11.3 K/9 ratio.

His latest start versus the Yankees, in which he gave up three runs on five hits and punched out 12 in six innings, is proof of what he can do to opposing lineups.

Crochet's electric fastball and breaking stuff are particularly nasty in high-leverage spots, and with a Rays lineup that doesn't fare well against high-octane arms, he has a good opportunity to clear 7.5 strikeouts with ease in this one.

#3. Will Warren: Over 4.5 Ks (-140)

Will Warren has been a stalwart in the Yankees' rotation this year, accumulating 160 strikeouts in 152 innings, a 9.5 K/9 rate.

Despite his most recent two starts yielding just 2 and 5 strikeouts, Warren still possesses plenty of swing-and-miss potential due to his collection of biting offspeed offerings and live fastball.

Against an Orioles lineup that has not hit right-handed pitching well this season, he should be able to accumulate strikeouts if he can locate his pitches consistently and be aggressive in the zone.

With his history of strikeouts and the attractiveness of the matchup, the over 4.5 strikeouts appears to be a sound bet for this matchup.

#2. Shota Imanaga: Over 4.5 Ks (-163) - Safest Pick of the Day

Shota Imanaga has been a picture of consistency in his strikeout potential this year, racking up 110 strikeouts in 134 innings with a strong 7.4 K/9 and 0.95 WHIP.

In his most recent start versus the Rays, he punched out nine in five innings, demonstrating the ability to miss bats even while allowing some hits.

Against the Reds, who have struggled against left-handed pitching, Imanaga's combination of command and swing-and-miss stuff should set him up well to go over 4.5 strikeouts, as the safest bet of the day.

#1. Hunter Brown: Over 6.5 Ks (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Hunter Brown has been a strikeout machine for the Astros this year, accumulating 192 Ks in 174.1 innings for a 9.9 K/9 rate, and he's demonstrated the capability of overpowering lineups when his fastball and curve are going.

In his recent three starts, he struck out 8, 5, and 7 hitters, so clearly, he can get over the 6.5 strikeout hurdle with ease.

Taking on the Mariners, Brown's swing-and-miss material makes the over a live and high-upside wager at +100.

