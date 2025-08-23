Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Tyler Glasnow, and more for August 23, 2025

Today’s MLB pitching matchups are serving up a fascinating mix of firepower, finesse, and unpredictability, making strikeout props especially enticing. From the electric heat of Garrett Crochet and Tyler Glasnow to the crafty, deceptive stuff of Andrew Abbott, each pitcher brings a storyline worth watching.

Michael Wacha offers steady consistency, while Nestor Cortes presents an intriguing contrarian angle. Whether you’re chasing a safe floor or a bold ceiling, today’s selections combine recent form, matchup dynamics, and strikeout potential to create a lineup that’s as strategic as it is thrilling for August 23.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Garrett Crochet: Over 7.5 (-145)

Crochet has been piling up strikeouts at an elite rate, consistently sitting in the upper 90s with his fastball and pairing it with a devastating slider.

He’s racking up 196 Ks over 159.1 innings with an impressive 11.1 K/9, and he enters this matchup with the Yankees after punching out eight over seven strong frames against Miami in his last start.

His overpowering fastball-slider combo makes him a tough assignment even for power-heavy lineups, and given New York’s strikeout-prone tendencies against elite lefties, Crochet has a strong chance to clear the 7.5 strikeout line despite the juice at -145.

#4. Nestor Cortes: Under 4.5 (-155)

Nestor Cortes has had a rollercoaster start to the season, with a 5.87 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through just 23 innings, showing flashes of strikeout ability but also a worrying tendency to hand out free passes and give up the long ball, nine home runs already this season.

His last outing against the Giants was a perfect example: four runs allowed on seven hits with four walks over 5.2 innings, leaving fans frustrated but not surprised.

Facing the Dodgers, a team that punishes even small mistakes, Cortes’ strikeout upside (8.6 K/9) is there, but his inconsistency makes the under 4.5 strikeouts a tempting play for bettors willing to ride the volatility.

#3. Andrew Abbott: Under 4.5 (-150)

Andrew Abbott has been a revelation for the Reds, mixing surgical precision with electric stuff. Over 130 innings, he boasts a 2.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 112 strikeouts, showcasing his knack for dominating hitters while keeping damage minimal.

His latest outing against the Brewers? Seven flawless innings with seven strikeouts and zero walks, pure efficiency. However, his recent K totals have fluctuated (7, 6, 3, 1).

Abbott’s ability to dissect lineups with sharp control and deceptive movement makes him a thrilling X-factor against the Diamondbacks. Crisp, controlled, and deadly when on, he’s a strikeout threat worth backing.

#2. Michael Wacha: Under 4.5 (-170) - Safest Pick of the Day

Michael Wacha has been steady for most of the year, but his strikeout numbers remain modest with just 104 Ks across 142.2 innings, translating to a 6.6 K/9 that makes clearing high strikeout props unlikely.

Coming off a win against Texas, where he allowed nine hits but struck out only three in 5.2 innings, Wacha continues to lean on soft contact and efficiency rather than swing-and-miss stuff.

Facing a Tigers lineup that has been more disciplined lately, his under 4.5 strikeouts at -170 looks like the safest play on the board, given his consistent track record of pitching to contact.

#1. Tyler Glasnow: Over 6.5 (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Tyler Glasnow continues to show his elite strikeout upside despite limited innings this season, piling up 72 Ks in just 57.2 frames for an impressive 11.2 K/9.

His last outing against these same Padres saw him fan eight over five innings, showcasing the swing-and-miss stuff that makes him such a dangerous arm whenever he’s on the mound.

Control can be shaky with 28 walks already, but the pure strikeout ability outweighs the risk, especially against a Padres team that high-velocity arms can expose. At plus money, his over 6.5 strikeouts feels like a strong, bold play for tonight.

