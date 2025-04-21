Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Aaron Nola and more for April 21, 2025

Several MLB teams are off today, as there are only eight games on the docket. That means 16 starting pitchers will go, and they'll record a variety of different strikeout totals, some high and some low. It's your job to determine if it'll be higher or lower than their given line.

This is challenging in general, but a unique wrinkle is when there aren't as many to choose from. The probability of being right shrinks a little bit. To that end, we've got some of the day's best bets from DraftKings to keep an eye on today.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 21

5) Aaron Nola: over 5.5 -150

Take the over on Aaron Nola (Imagn)

Aaron Nola is not having a great start to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, but he does boast a 25% K rate. He's also averaging 10.38 strikeouts per nine, which is above his career average. He might be facing the New York Mets, but with a decent strikeout rate and a lower line, he is a good pick to hit the over.

4) Kevin Gausman: over 4.5 -155

Take the over on Kevin Gausman today (Imagn)

Kevin Gausman has a minuscule line today for someone who has a career K/9 of 9.22. He's not doing as well this year with a 22% strikeout rate, but he still has a very low line today for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is facing the Houston Astros today, and they've not been a dominant team this year. Their offense is missing some stars who left during the offseason, so today could be a good day for Gausman.

3) Robbie Ray: over 5.5 -130

Robbie Ray could hit six strikeouts (Imagn)

Robbie Ray doesn't have the best matchup today against the Milwaukee Brewers, but he does have a solid 24.7% K rate this year. He's also averaging 11.05 strikeouts per nine innings for his career. The San Francisco Giants ace will likely bounce back to that level soon, and he could start today.

2) Max Meyer: under 5.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Max Meyer is today's safest pick (Imagn)

Max Meyer is off to a really good start this year, boasting a 27.6% K rate and 10.13 K/9. The Miami Marlins are facing the Cincinnati Reds, an offense that has yet to truly break out this year. Meyer has gone under seven strikeouts just once in a game this year, so he's today's safest pick.

1) Hunter Brown: over 5.5 +120 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Hunter Brown is today's bold pick (Imagn)

Hunter Brown is enjoying a quality season so far. He's striking out over a quarter of the batters he's faced. The Houston Astros star is only averaging 8.25 K/9, a career-low. However, against the Toronto Blue Jays, a team not exactly blazing hot right now, Brown has a chance to defy the odds and hit the over.

