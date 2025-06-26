Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Tanner Bibee, and more for June 26, 2025

Another jam-packed MLB slate means another sharp board for strikeout prop bettors. With aces, breakout arms, and volatile matchups across the schedule, there’s plenty of value to uncover.

From Hunter Brown’s electric punchout upside against the Phillies to Tanner Bibee’s recent strikeout surge against Toronto, today’s pitching props bring a mix of safe overs, tempting plus-money plays, and sharp unders.

Let’s dive into the top 5 MLB strikeout prop bets for June 26, featuring names like Christopher Sanchez, Shane Baz, and Michael Lorenzen in pivotal spots.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Hunter Brown - Over 6.5 Ks (‑120)

Hunter Brown could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in - Source: Imagn

Hunter Brown has quietly become one of MLB’s most reliable strikeout arms, pairing a dazzling 1.88 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a nasty 10.8 K/9 over 91 innings.

He’s cleared 7+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts, including dominant outings of 12 and 9 Ks. Against a Phillies lineup, Brown’s high-octane stuff and 28% strikeout rate make this over a sharp play for today’s card.

#4. Cristopher Sanchez - Over 5.5 Ks (‑150)

Cristopher Sanchez has the arsenal to silence this lineup - Source: Imagn

Cristopher Sanchez has quietly turned into one of the most underrated strikeout artists in the National League. Armed with a sharp slider and a sinking fastball that’s been fooling hitters all season, he’s posted a 9.4 K/9 and a rock-solid 2.87 ERA.

The big edge here? Sanchez has been an innings-eater lately, logging 6+ innings in four straight games, which boosts his strikeout ceiling against a Houston lineup. Expect him to carve through the order and flirt with 6+ Ks again tonight.

#3. Michael Lorenzen - Over 3.5 Ks (‑140)

Michael Lorenzen looks poised to dominate on the mound today - Source: Imagn

Michael Lorenzen hasn’t exactly been a strikeout machine this season with a 7.5 K/9, but he’s quietly trending up with punchout totals of 4, 4, and 7 over his last three outings.

Facing the Rays lineup, Lorenzen should have enough leash and matchup upside to clear 3.5 Ks. At this number, it’s a sharp value play for bettors hunting mid-tier props with sneaky ceiling.

#2. Shane Baz - Over 3.5 Ks (‑165) Safest Pick of the Day

Shane Baz could carve up this order like a chef - Source: Imagn

Shane Baz’s 2025 season has had its bumps, but his strikeout ability remains intact with a solid 8.4 K/9. He’s hit at least 4 strikeouts in 5 of his last 6 starts, including back-to-back 6-K efforts.

Facing a Royals lineup that’s been average in contact rate against righties this month, Baz should have a clean shot to cover this modest 3.5 line. His recent workload and swing-and-miss stuff make this one of the safer props on today’s card.

#1. Tanner Bibee - Over 4.5 Ks (+110) Bold Prediction of the Day

Tanner Bibee is a bold call that could defy the odds - Source: Imagn

Tanner Bibee’s strikeout form has quietly heated up, posting 6+ Ks in 5 of his last 6 outings, including a dominant 10 strikeouts in his last game. He’s gone over 100 pitches in 3 of those starts, showing the Guardians’ trust in his deep innings potential.

Facing a Blue Jays lineup with middling strikeout numbers versus righties, Bibee’s solid 7.6 K/9 and recent workload trend make this plus-money prop a sharp value grab for tonight.

