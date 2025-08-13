Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Greene, Cam Schlittler, and more for August 13, 2025

Strikeout bettors have a loaded MLB Wednesday slate to dig into, with several arms returning from injury and others riding strong recent form into favorable matchups.

From high-octane fastballs to deceptive breaking balls, today’s pitching board offers a mix of ceiling plays and steady-floor options against lineups that have shown vulnerability.

We’ve zeroed in on five starters who match up well with their opponents based on pitch mix, recent strikeout trends and game context, giving us a balanced card of value plays and reliable overs to target tonight.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Cristopher Sanchez: Under 6.5 (-155)

Sanchez has been outstanding this MLB season, with an 11-3 record and a 2.36 ERA, but his dominance hasn’t always translated into big strikeout numbers.

He’s averaged just 5.7 Ks over his last six starts and now faces a Reds lineup that has been one of the tougher NL teams to strike out lately, especially against lefties.

With Cincinnati’s recent contact-heavy approach and Sanchez’s tendency to pitch efficiently rather than chase strikeouts, seven punchouts feels like an ambitious ask here.

#4 Seth Lugo: Over 4.5 (-155)

Lugo’s 7.6 K/9 isn’t overpowering, but his efficiency and ability to pitch into the sixth inning keep his strikeout floor steady.

He’s hit five or more strikeouts in six of his last eight starts, and now he faces a Nationals lineup that’s been striking out more frequently in August, especially against righties with good breaking stuff.

Lugo’s curveball remains one of his most effective swing-and-miss pitches, and Washington has struggled to square up spin all year, making the over a favorable spot despite the juice.

#3 Gavin Williams: Over 5.5 (-140)

Williams’ walk rate (4.8 BB/9) can be a headache, but his raw stuff keeps him in the strikeout mix every outing. With an 8.9 K/9 and a tendency to work deep into games when he limits damage, he’s cleared six strikeouts in four of his last six starts.

The Marlins rank near the bottom in contact rate against right-handers this MLB season, allowing Williams to work ahead in counts and lean on his swing-and-miss fastball-slider combo. At plus money, the over holds sneaky value.

#2 Cam Schlittler: Under 5.5 (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Schlittler has shown flashes of swing-and-miss stuff with an 8.8 K/9, but control issues (4.4 BB/9) and hard contact allowed (2.2 HR/9) have kept his outings short.

He hasn’t struck out more than four batters in a game since his MLB debut, and facing a disciplined Twins lineup makes this number a steep climb.

With a high WHIP and limited innings potential, the under feels like the most reliable play on today’s board.

#1 Hunter Greene: Under 6.5 (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Greene returns from the IL to face a dangerous Phillies lineup that rarely gives away at-bats.

While he’s been electric this MLB season with an 11.0 K/9 and a crisp 2.72 ERA, his pitch count will likely be managed coming off a groin injury, which limits his chances of racking up strikeouts.

Philadelphia has been one of the NL’s toughest lineups to fan over the past few weeks, especially against power righties, making this a risky number to clear in his first start back.

