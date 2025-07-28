Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Dylan Cease, and more for July 28, 2025

It’s a loaded slate of arms on this Monday, and we’ve zeroed in on five strikeout props that stand out for value, matchup, and momentum. Whether it’s an elite ace like Jacob deGrom looking to dominate again or a high-risk, high-reward play like Frankie Montas against a strikeout-prone Padres squad, today’s board offers a mix of safe picks and bold calls.

From bounce-back candidates to strikeout machines, here are our five favorite K props for July 28, including a +115 longshot that could hit big.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jacob deGrom: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (–160)

Jacob deGrom is locked in with a dominant 10-2 record, a 2.28 ERA, and a razor-sharp 0.90 WHIP over 118.1 innings. He’s striking out batters at a strong 9.3 K/9 clip.

His latest outing on July 23 saw him dismantle the Athletics with nine punchouts over six innings, allowing just one run on three hits. Now set to face the Angels, deGrom is riding serious momentum.

He’s issued just 25 walks all year, showing elite command and efficiency. Given his consistency and recent performance, backing him to clear 6.5 strikeouts looks like one of the safest bets on the board.

#4. Chase Burns: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (–160)

Despite racking up 35 strikeouts in just 21.2 innings (an elite 14.5 K/9), Chase Burns has struggled with control, walking 11 and posting a bloated 6.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

In his last outing against the Nationals, he did tally 10 Ks, but also gave up six runs and failed to finish the sixth. Now he faces the Dodgers, a disciplined, contact-heavy offense that ranks among the toughest to strike out.

Burns’ raw talent is undeniable, but the volatility and matchup make the under 6.5 strikeouts the sharper play today, especially at this price.

#3. Dylan Cease: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (–140)

Dylan Cease may be having a rough season record-wise at 3-10 with a 4.59 ERA, but his strikeout stuff remains intact. With 144 Ks in 113.2 innings (11.4 K/9), Cease continues to generate swings and misses at a high rate.

While his command issues (42 walks) keep outings short at times, his strikeout totals often pile up early. He now draws the Mets, a lineup that’s prone to chasing high-velocity and breaking pitches, Cease’s bread and butter.

Given his recent stretch of solid punchout numbers and the matchup, the over 6.5 Ks is well within reach if he can get through five innings.

#2. Eduardo Rodriguez: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (–165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Eduardo Rodriguez has 93 strikeouts in 86.2 innings this year, good for a healthy 9.7 K/9, despite an elevated 5.50 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. In his most recent start on July 23 against Houston, he worked into the seventh inning before exiting after a comebacker, underscoring both his durability and his ability to miss bats deep into games.

With 32 walks on the season, he does allow traffic, but the strikeouts routinely pile up, clearing five Ks in seven of his last ten outings.

Matched up with Detroit, Rodríguez’s swing-and-miss stuff should have ample opportunity to reach the five-strikeout threshold again, making the over 4.5 a dependable play.

#1. Frankie Montas: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+115) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

In just 25.1 innings this season, Montas has struck out 23 batters, translating to an 8.2 K/9. While his 4.62 ERA and 1.30 WHIP indicate inconsistency, he’s quietly trending upward.

His latest start against the Angels saw him rack up six strikeouts across 5.2 frames, his third straight appearance with at least five punchouts.

Facing a Padres lineup that has shown vulnerability against right-handers lately, Montas is in a position to exceed expectations once again. With +115 odds, this over 4.5 prop offers value and upside, making it today’s boldest yet most intriguing strikeout pick.

