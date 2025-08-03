Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob Misiorowski, Jacob deGrom and more for August 3, 2025

Strikeout hunters, it’s time to lock in. Sunday's MLB slate offers a juicy mix of power arms and favorable matchups for bettors looking to capitalize on strikeout props. From Jacob deGrom’s “death-by-slider” routine to Dylan Cease’s volatile but high-K arsenal, there are several pitchers primed to rack up swings and misses.

We’re also backing a bold value play on Chris Bassitt to bounce back after a rough outing. Whether you’re playing it safe or looking for plus-money edges, these five strikeout props stand out as the best K bets for Sunday.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's top five MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets

#5. Lucas Giolito – Over 4.5 K’s (-150)

Lucas Giolito enters Sunday's matchup against the Astros with a steady 3.80 ERA and a 7.9 K/9 rate across 87.2 innings. He’s not a strikeout machine, but he’s hit 5+ strikeouts in five of his last seven outings, including a recent five-K performance against the Twins.

Giolito’s fastball-changeup combo still generates enough whiffs, especially when facing aggressive lineups that expand the zone.

Houston’s offense is tough, but it ranks middle-of-the-pack in strikeout rate against right-handed pitching. This line is set modestly at 4.5, and Giolito’s recent form makes the over a solid value play.

#4. Dylan Cease – Over 5.5 K’s (-135)

Despite a rough 3-10 record and 4.79 ERA, Dylan Cease remains a strikeout specialist with 153 punchouts in just 118.1 innings (an elite 11.6 K/9). His slider continues to be his most dangerous weapon, generating whiffs even when hitters know it’s coming.

While the control issues (3.6 BB/9) can cause shorter outings, his strikeout ceiling keeps him in play for 6+ Ks in any given start.

With the line set at 5.5, Cease’s sheer whiff volume gives this over bet strong value, even against a contact-heavy team.

#3. Sean Burke – Over 4.5 K’s (-145)

Sean Burke may carry a 4-8 record and elevated 1.41 WHIP, but his strikeout potential continues to shine through. He’s averaging just under eight strikeouts per nine innings (7.9 K/9), and is coming off an impressive eight-strikeout outing against the Cubs.

Burke’s fastball-curveball combination has been particularly effective against right-handed hitters. It plays well against an Angels lineup that often struggles with breaking pitches low in the zone.

While control issues (4.1 BB/9) can limit his innings, Burke has hit the 5+ strikeout mark in four of his last six starts. Given his recent form and the opponent’s swing tendencies, the over on 4.5 is a sharp bet.

#2. Jacob deGrom – Over 6.5 K’s (-160) (Safest pick of the day)

Jacob deGrom’s last outing was a rare blemish, giving up five runs to the Angels. However, even in that rough start, he punched out eight batters. That’s the deGrom standard, dominance in the strikeout department regardless of run support.

With a 9.5 K/9 rate and a 0.92 WHIP over 123.2 innings this season, deGrom consistently silences bats with his electric fastball-slider combination.

Facing a Mariners lineup, deGrom’s path to 7+ strikeouts feels like the safest wager on Sunday's board. He’s cleared this line in seven of his last nine starts, and barring pitch count limitations, he’s a lock to rack up whiffs once again.

#1. Chris Bassitt – Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold prediction of the day)

Chris Bassitt’s recent outing was a disaster, giving up six runs in just 2.1 innings against the Orioles. However, he has a shot at redemption on Sunday with a favorable strikeout line set at 4.5.

Bassitt owns an 8.9 K/9 rate over 123 innings this season and has reached 5+ strikeouts in six of his last nine starts.

His sinker-cutter mix works best against lineups chasing pitches off the plate, and with a plus-money line at +100, this bet is all about value. Expect Bassitt to bounce back and work deeper into this game, giving him a solid opportunity to clear this modest strikeout number. It’s a bold call, but the odds make it worth the swing.

