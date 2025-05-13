Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Kodai Senga, Dylan Cease, and more for May 13, 2025

Today's MLB strikeout props present a mix of reliable arms and high-risk, high-reward options. Dylan Cease's 10.7 K/9 rate gives him a solid opportunity to go over 7.5 strikeouts against the Angels, but he'll need to clean up his control.

On the other hand, Max Fried's excellent control and dominant season make his over 5.5 strikeouts a sound bet, and Ben Brown's 10.9 K/9 mark might be sufficient to push him over 6.5 against the Marlins despite control problems.

For those who wish to play it a little safer, Framber Valdez's inconsistency issues make the under 5.5 strikeouts a safe option. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga's refined pitching tools can make his over 6.5 strikeouts a worthwhile bet, with the potential to rack up strikeouts against the Pirates. With a variety of options to choose from, today's strikeout props have something for every type of bettor.

#5. Dylan Cease: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-140)

K machine mode loading for Dylan Cease - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease (1-2, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound against the Angels today, posting a dominant 10.7 K/9 rate and 48 punchouts in 40.1 frames. Although his ERA and WHIP (1.41) are high due to control issues (17 walks, 24 earned runs), his strikeout prowess is still there.

Against a strikeout-prone Angels lineup, Cease can achieve the 7.5 strikeouts threshold if he can keep the walks in check and command his stuff better.

#4. Ben Brown: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Ben Brown might rack up over 7 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Ben Brown (3-3, 4.95 ERA) brings strikeout potential to the mound against the Marlins, tallying 44 Ks in 36.1 innings with a robust 10.9 K/9 rate. Though control issues (16 walks, 1.65 WHIP) are a worry, the Marlins' offense remains prone to strikeouts.

Brown will have to keep the ball in the park (3 HRs allowed) to have a strong chance at eclipsing the 6.5 strikeout total, but consistency remains the problem.

#3. Max Fried: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Strikeouts could pile up for Max Fried today. - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been nearly unhittable this season, with a sparkling 0.91 WHIP and strong 8.2 K/9 rate. In 51.2 innings, he's allowed only three home runs and a paltry 11 walks, showcasing elite control.

His dominating start to the year positions him as a good bet to clear the 5.5 strikeout line against any opponent. As the Yankees ace is consistently finishing off hitters, this could be a game where Fried clears the strikeout prop with ease against the Mariners.

#2. Framber Valdez: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Framber Valdez is the safest bet of the day - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez has also pitched nicely this season with a 3.94 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine, but he's struggled with consistency.

While possessing the ability to strike out hitters in bunches, Valdez has also been prone to shorter outings and spotty command at times, so the likelihood of him exceeding 5.5 strikeouts is lower. With his tendency to pitch to contact at times, this under prop is the safer bet today.

#1. Kodai Senga: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Kodai Senga might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Kodai Senga has been nothing short of fantastic this season, as he owns a 1.16 ERA and a solid 4-2 record. While his strikeout numbers have been modest to date (35 through 38.2 innings), his electric arsenal of pitches, highlighted by his forkball and sinker, gives him the potential to exceed his 6.5 strikeout figure against the Pirates.

With the Mets rotation firing on all cylinders, Senga is poised for a breakout performance. That makes his over 6.5 strikeouts line an aggressive, but highly promising bet for the day.

