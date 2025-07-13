Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Logan Gilbert, Nick Pivetta, and more for July 13, 2025

The MLB prop market is heating up again with sneaky overs and tempting unders tucked inside today’s odds. From Logan Gilbert looking to bounce back in a soft matchup to Joey Cantillo quietly flashing elite K-rates, today’s slate has sneaky upside spots and trap lines worth fading.

Ad

We've combed through the numbers, recent trends and matchups. Here are the five most interesting strikeout props you should have on your radar for July 13.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Shota Imanaga - Over 4.5 Ks (‑150)

Shota Imanaga’s strikeout totals have been a bit of a roller coaster lately. But don’t be fooled by his last outing’s lone punchout. The Chicago Cubs star's overall command and deceptive fastball-splitter combo still make him a strong candidate for Ks.

Ad

Trending

With a 2.80 ERA and tidy 0.98 WHIP, Imanaga has regularly worked deep into games. Additionally, he will face a Yankees lineup that strikes out in bunches against lefties.

Shota Imanaga could be in strikeout mode tonight (Credits: IMAGN).

Expect a bounce-back performance where five or more strikeouts are well within reach.

Ad

#4 Jose Berrios - Over 4.5 Ks (‑155)

Jose Berrios has put together a solid season, and while he’s not an elite strikeout artist, his ability to work deep into games and consistently pick up punchouts makes him reliable for prop bettors.

Jose Berrios is primed for a strikeout-heavy outing (Credits: IMAGN)

With a 7.7 K/9 and 96 strikeouts over 112.1 innings, Berrios has cleared this 4.5 line in several matchups against contact-heavy teams.

Ad

Facing the Athletics, a lineup prone to chasing pitches off the plate, Berrios’ sharp breaking ball and deceptive fastball command give him a great shot to cruise past this number today.

#3 Logan Gilbert - Over 6.5 Ks (‑125)

Don’t let Logan Gilbert’s win-loss record fool you, he has quietly been one of the nastiest strikeout arms per inning in baseball.

Logan Gilbert could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Sporting a massive 12.8 K/9 rate and a crisp 1.01 WHIP, Gilbert’s ability to tunnel his high-ride fastball with a sharp breaking ball makes him lethal against aggressive lineups like the Tigers.

Ad

Despite a rough outing against the Yankees, he still punched out five. With his strikeout potential per inning, he’s a great bet to clear 6.5 Ks today.

#2 Nick Pivetta - Under 6.5 Ks (‑160) (Safest Pick)

Nick Pivetta has been quietly reliable this season with a strong 10.0 K/9, but his strikeout ceiling has been slightly capped in certain matchups.

Nick Pivetta might fall short of 7 Ks tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Despite bagging seven in his last outing, today’s challenge comes against a disciplined Phillies lineup that ranks top five in contact rate against right-handed pitchers.

Ad

Pivetta’s strikeout totals have landed under this line in four of his last six starts, making the under 6.5 a sharp, value-backed option for today’s slate.

#1 Joe Cantillo - Over 5.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction)

Joey Cantillo may be light on big-league innings this season, but his strikeout stuff has shown serious bite.

With an impressive 12.1 K/9 over 35.2 innings and a recent 7-strikeout effort against a tough Astros lineup, Cantillo’s swing-and-miss arsenal is legit.

Facing a White Sox offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in contact percentage and strikeout avoidance, this feels like a sneaky-high ceiling spot. Therefore, backing Cantillo to clear 5.5 Ks is a bold but worthwhile play today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More