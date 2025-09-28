Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Logan Webb, Sean Manaea and more for September 28, 2025

Sean Manaea hasn’t had a strong season with a 5.80 ERA across just 59 innings, but his strikeout ability remains intact, averaging 11.0 K/9 with 72 punchouts on the year. His control has been solid too, walking only 10 batters all season, which helps him stay in favorable counts.

While the Miami Marlins aren’t a heavy strikeout team, they have struggled against left-handed pitching, and Manaea’s ability to miss bats makes 3.5 a very reachable line. Given his strikeout efficiency and likely short leash, this number feels too low, making the over the safest play on the board.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Logan Webb: Over 6.5 (-133)

Logan Webb has been a model of consistency for San Francisco this season, striking out at least five batters in eight straight starts and hitting seven Ks in four of those outings.

His 9.6 K/9 is his best mark since his breakout year, and he’s been especially tough on lineups that chase breaking stuff below the zone.

Facing a Rockies team that has been one of the weakest offenses away from Coors, Webb is in a strong spot to eclipse seven strikeouts if he maintains his efficiency.

#4. Freddy Peralta: Over 4.5 (-144)

Freddy Peralta has been one of the most consistent strikeout arms all season, sitting with 201 Ks in 174.2 innings for a strong 10.4 K/9.

Even with Brewers manager Pat Murphy noting a limited pitch count for his final start, Peralta’s recent form suggests he doesn’t need much time to pile up strikeouts. He’s logged 6 or more Ks in nine straight outings, including double-digit efforts like a 10-strikeout gem two weeks ago.

The Reds can be swing-happy, and Peralta’s combination of fastball command and wipeout slider puts him in a great spot to cover a modest 4.5 line quickly. As long as he gets even 4–5 innings, the over feels well within reach.

#3. Johan Oviedo: Under 4.5 (-141)

Johan Oviedo has shown flashes of strikeout ability since rejoining the Pirates rotation, posting 39 punchouts in just 35.1 innings with an impressive 9.9 K/9.

However, his high walk rate (5.1 BB/9) often limits how deep he can go in games, which is a key concern here.

Facing the Braves, one of the toughest lineups in baseball with excellent plate discipline and low strikeout tendencies, Oviedo is unlikely to have much room for error.

His recent outings include 7 Ks against the Reds, but also quieter performances like 3 and 4 strikeouts against more disciplined teams. With matchup context heavily against him, the under 4.5 looks like the stronger play despite his raw stuff.

#2. Sean Manaea: Over 3.5 (-163) [Safest Pick of the Day]

#1. Brady Singer: Over 4.5 (+100) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Brady Singer’s strikeout prop sits at a modest 4.5, but his recent form shows he’s capable of clearing that mark with room to spare.

While he’s coming off a quieter three-strikeout outing against Pittsburgh, the right-hander has posted games of 8 and 9 Ks in his last six starts, proving he still has the swing-and-miss stuff when his slider is working.

On the season, he carries an 8.5 K/9 with a solid 1.23 WHIP, giving him the efficiency to last into the middle and late innings.

Facing a Brewers lineup that has stretches of high strikeout volume, Singer offers sneaky upside in this matchup, and with plus money attached, this looks like one of the more valuable bold calls on the slate.

