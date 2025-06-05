Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Dylan Cease, and more for June 5, 2025

A fresh slate brings fresh fire for MLB strikeout props on June 5, with today's board loaded with with high-value picks. From Cy Young contenders to sneaky underdog spots, we’ve dug through matchups, K-rates, recent trends and pitcher splits to lock in five of the sharpest strikeout prop bets you’ll find.

Whether it’s a bold prediction on David Peterson, or the safest pick of the day with Robbie Ray, this slate’s built for anyone chasing value on the bump.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Framber Valdez - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Framber Valdez might rack up 7+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez has locked in over the past month, clearing the 5.5 strikeout line in five of his last six starts while maintaining a sharp 3.12 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

Facing a Pirates lineup ranked near the bottom in strikeout rate against lefties, Valdez’s elite groundball mix and improving whiff numbers set him up for another solid strikeout night.

#4. Max Fried - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Max Fried could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been nothing short of dominant this season with a sparkling 1.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, looking every bit like a Cy Young contender.

Outside of a rough outing against the Dodgers, Fried has consistently overpowered lineups, and with an 8.4 K/9, he’s in a strong spot to bounce back against a contact-heavy Guardians squad that struggles against lefties.

#3. Dylan Cease - Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Dylan Cease could struggle to rack up 7 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease still flashes elite strikeout upside with an 11.0 K/9, but the command issues and elevated 4.66 ERA have made his starts volatile this season. Facing a Giants lineup that’s been tricky for righties to pile up strikeouts against lately, Cease feels like a solid candidate to stay under this 6.5 line despite his whiff potential.

#2. Robbie Ray - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) | Safest Pick of the Day

Robbie Ray is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Robbie Ray has been a strikeout machine this season, sitting at a 10.0 K/9 with a sharp 2.43 ERA over 70.1 innings.

He’s cleared this 5.5 strikeout line in 6 of his last 7 outings, and with the Padres’ lefty splits leaning in his favor, Ray’s swing-and-miss stuff makes him today’s safest prop on the board.

#1. David Peterson - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) | Bold Prediction of the Day

David Peterson is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

David Peterson rolls into a tough matchup with the Dodgers, boasting a 2.69 ERA and a solid 8.3 K/9 across 63.2 innings.

He’s quietly hit 5+ strikeouts in 7 of 11 starts, and with L.A. carrying some swing-and-miss tendencies versus lefties lately, Peterson’s strikeout-heavy arsenal gives this plus-money line sneaky value tonight.

