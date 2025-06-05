Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Dylan Cease, and more for June 5, 2025

A fresh slate brings fresh fire for MLB strikeout props on June 5, with today's board loaded with with high-value picks. From Cy Young contenders to sneaky underdog spots, we’ve dug through matchups, K-rates, recent trends and pitcher splits to lock in five of the sharpest strikeout prop bets you’ll find.
Whether it’s a bold prediction on David Peterson, or the safest pick of the day with Robbie Ray, this slate’s built for anyone chasing value on the bump.
Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets
#5. Framber Valdez - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Framber Valdez has locked in over the past month, clearing the 5.5 strikeout line in five of his last six starts while maintaining a sharp 3.12 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.
Facing a Pirates lineup ranked near the bottom in strikeout rate against lefties, Valdez’s elite groundball mix and improving whiff numbers set him up for another solid strikeout night.
#4. Max Fried - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Max Fried has been nothing short of dominant this season with a sparkling 1.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, looking every bit like a Cy Young contender.
Outside of a rough outing against the Dodgers, Fried has consistently overpowered lineups, and with an 8.4 K/9, he’s in a strong spot to bounce back against a contact-heavy Guardians squad that struggles against lefties.
#3. Dylan Cease - Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Dylan Cease still flashes elite strikeout upside with an 11.0 K/9, but the command issues and elevated 4.66 ERA have made his starts volatile this season. Facing a Giants lineup that’s been tricky for righties to pile up strikeouts against lately, Cease feels like a solid candidate to stay under this 6.5 line despite his whiff potential.
#2. Robbie Ray - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) | Safest Pick of the Day
Robbie Ray has been a strikeout machine this season, sitting at a 10.0 K/9 with a sharp 2.43 ERA over 70.1 innings.
He’s cleared this 5.5 strikeout line in 6 of his last 7 outings, and with the Padres’ lefty splits leaning in his favor, Ray’s swing-and-miss stuff makes him today’s safest prop on the board.
#1. David Peterson - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) | Bold Prediction of the Day
David Peterson rolls into a tough matchup with the Dodgers, boasting a 2.69 ERA and a solid 8.3 K/9 across 63.2 innings.
He’s quietly hit 5+ strikeouts in 7 of 11 starts, and with L.A. carrying some swing-and-miss tendencies versus lefties lately, Peterson’s strikeout-heavy arsenal gives this plus-money line sneaky value tonight.