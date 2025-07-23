Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and more for July 23, 2025

Pitching matchups today offer the perfect storm of form, matchup and value. High-strikeout arms with low walk rates and favorable opponent swing metrics make this a dream day for K props.

Whether you’re chasing high upside with Spencer Strider or playing it smart with Dylan Cease, here are five props with the numbers and recent form to back them up.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Dylan Cease - Over 6.5 Ks (-140)

Don’t let Dylan Cease’s 3–9 record fool you, the strikeout stuff is still electric. Fresh off a 10-K masterclass against Washington, Cease now faces a Marlins lineup that’s been among the league’s most vulnerable against high-octane pitching.

He enters this matchup with an elite 11.5 K/9 rate and 139 total strikeouts across 108.2 innings, even while working through command lapses and inconsistent run support.

With no walks in his last outing and a favorable matchup, the over 6.5 Ks prop looks like a great spot to back the strikeout upside Cease always brings.

#4 Spencer Strider - Over 7.5 Ks (–145)

There’s controlled chaos every time Spencer Strider takes the mound, and hitters rarely survive the storm, as he is armed with one of the most electric fastballs in baseball.

Despite a 4-7 record, his 10.9 K/9 rate proves he’s been stacking strikeouts regardless of outcomes. Coming off an 8-K gem against the Yankees, he now faces a Giants lineup that’s prone to swings and misses.

If Strider finds his rhythm early, the over 7.5 Ks could be in the books by the fifth inning. This isn’t just a prop, it’s a flamethrower pick with upside written all over it.

#3 Brandon Walter - Under 4.5 Ks (–150)

Brandon Walter has flashed impressive control in limited innings this season, just 3 walks over 46.2 innings with a sharp 0.96 WHIP. However, while his 9.1 K/9 might look solid on paper, context is key.

Walter is still stretching out as a starter and has only cracked 5 strikeouts in 2 of his 7 appearances. His efficient pitch-to-contact style and low pitch count trend make it tough for him to consistently rack up high strikeout totals.

Against a patient Diamondbacks lineup that doesn’t chase much, the under 4.5 Ks feels like a smart fade play, especially at this price.

#2 Slade Cecconi - Under 5.5 Ks (–160) Safest Pick

Slade Cecconi has had flashes of dominance, but the volatility is hard to ignore.

Despite carrying a decent 8.2 K/9, he’s recorded 5 or fewer strikeouts in 7 of his last 9 starts, including just 2 Ks in his most recent outing, where he gave up six runs over 8.1 innings.

Cecconi’s recent dip in swing-and-miss stuff, combined with a power-heavy Orioles lineup that doesn’t strike out easily, makes the under 5.5 strikeouts feel like the most dependable option on today’s board. Safe, logical and backed by trend.

#1 Max Fried - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) Bold Prediction

Max Fried has quietly pieced together an elite season, boasting an impressive 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 122 innings.

While he’s not known for gaudy strikeout totals, his 8.3 K/9 reflects steady punchout potential, especially against right-handed-heavy lineups like the Blue Jays, who have shown vulnerability to lefties with good command.

Fried has hit 5+ strikeouts in 7 of his last 10 starts, and with plus money on this line, the over 4.5 Ks feels like a sneaky value play worth backing.

