Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Scherzer, Hunter Greene and more for August 19, 2025 

Strikeouts are king in MLB betting, and today’s slate offers plenty of intriguing spots with big-name arms on the mound. From veterans trying to find their groove to young fireballers carving up lineups, there’s value across the board if you know where to look.

Here's a closer look at five of the best strikeout prop bets for Aug. 19, including Max Scherzer, Shane Baz, Joe Ryan, Walker Buehler and Hunter Greene. Each brings a unique mix of matchup dynamics and recent form that makes their props worth targeting.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Max Scherzer: Over 5.5 (-140)

Max Scherzer enters his start against the Pirates at 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP over 54 innings. He’s fresh off a sharp outing versus the Cubs, where he allowed just one run in seven frames, though he only struck out three.

Scherzer’s strikeout numbers (52 Ks, 8.7 K/9) aren’t quite at his vintage levels, but his command has held steady with just 12 walks on the season.

The concern lies in the home run ball, as he’s already given up 11, yet his ability to limit baserunners keeps him in control.

Against a Pittsburgh lineup that can be inconsistent, Scherzer has a path to efficiency more than dominance, making him a candidate for a steady but not overpowering performance.

#4. Shane Baz: Under 6.5 (-150)

Shane Baz has shown flashes of dominance this year with 140 strikeouts in 135 innings, good for a strong 9.3 K/9. However, inconsistency has been the theme, with his 4.93 ERA and 1.33 WHIP highlighting the struggles he’s had with control and hard contact.

In his last outing against Oakland, Baz fanned seven but still gave up five runs over seven innings, continuing a trend of high pitch counts and mistakes in big spots.

Now he faces the Yankees, a lineup that doesn’t go down easily and can punish mistakes with power. While Baz has strikeout upside, his volatility makes it tough to back him at a high number, making the under a sharper play in this matchup.

#3. Joe Ryan: Over 6.5 (-150)

Joe Ryan has been one of the steadiest arms in the league this season, carrying a 12-5 record with a sharp 2.72 ERA and elite 0.92 WHIP through 139 innings.

His command has been outstanding, with just 27 walks all year while racking up 153 strikeouts, good for a 9.9 K/9. Ryan was sharp again in his last start, holding the Yankees to one run with seven strikeouts across 6.2 innings.

Given his efficiency and ability to work deep into games, Ryan looks primed to clear his over 6.5 strikeouts with strong value in this matchup.

#2. Walker Buehler: Under 4.5 (-170) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Walker Buehler hasn’t looked like his former ace self this season, sitting at 7-7 with a 5.43 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 106 innings.

He’s struggled with efficiency, walking 50 hitters and giving up 21 home runs while posting just 78 strikeouts (6.6 K/9). His most recent start against Houston was another tough one, four runs allowed in six innings with only three punchouts.

Facing an Orioles lineup that makes pitchers work and doesn’t strike out at an alarming rate, Buehler’s lack of swing-and-miss stuff makes it hard to trust him to clear his strikeout line. This sets up as a spot where the under feels safer, given his recent trends and control issues.

#1. Hunter Greene: Over 7.5 (+100) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Hunter Greene has been electric when healthy, posting a 2.47 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 79 strikeouts in just 65.2 innings this season, good for a dominant 10.8 K/9.

His elite fastball-slider combo was on full display in his last outing, where he shut down the Phillies with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

With his strikeout upside and ability to generate whiffs at an elite rate, Greene is set up well to surpass over 7.5 strikeouts (+100). This makes him the bold prediction of the day, but one that carries high-ceiling appeal given his overpowering stuff and favorable matchup.

