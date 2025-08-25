Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and more for August 25, 2025

Some days in baseball feel tailor-made for strikeout bettors, and today is one of them. We’ve got a mix of legends and rising arms taking the mound, Jacob deGrom fresh off a strong comeback, Max Scherzer trying to grind through another test, and Kodai Senga looking to prove he can bounce back.

On the flip side, young fireballers like Tanner Bibee and Edward Cabrera bring plenty of volatility but also serious upside. It’s a slate that blends experience with raw talent, making the strikeout board one of the most intriguing spots to attack on August 25.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jacob deGrom: Over 7.5 (-135)

Back from a brief shoulder concern, Jacob deGrom is set to face the Angels after spinning five shutout innings with five strikeouts against Toronto in his last start.

This year, he’s been his usual dominant self, carrying a 2.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 148 strikeouts across 140.1 innings.

The Angels’ lineup has been prone to swing-and-miss stretches, and with Bruce Bochy confirming he’s good to go, deGrom should be stretched past the 5-inning mark this time. If his pitch count climbs closer to the 90 range, his overpowering stuff gives him a strong shot to clear 8 strikeouts tonight.

#4. Edward Cabrera: Over 5.5 (-140)

Edward Cabrera has been one of the Marlins’ most electric arms this season, striking out 126 batters in just 117.2 innings for a strong 9.6 K/9 rate.

While his command can waver, Cabrera consistently misses bats with his high-octane fastball and sharp breaking pitches. He draws the Braves here, a dangerous lineup but also one that has been prone to strikeouts against power arms.

Even in his last outing, where he gave up 11 hits and six runs to St. Louis, he still managed six strikeouts in just 4.1 innings. That ability to rack up Ks even on off nights makes him a solid play to clear 5.5, especially with the Braves’ aggressive approach at the plate.

#3. Max Scherzer: Under 6.5 (-140)

Max Scherzer is still finding ways to win games, but the strikeouts just haven’t been there consistently in 2025. He enters with 56 Ks in 60 innings, and even in his most recent outing against Pittsburgh, he managed only four punchouts across six innings.

At 40 years old, Scherzer is leaning more on command and sequencing than overpowering hitters, which has capped his strikeout upside.

The Twins do have swing-and-miss bats, but they’ve also shown more patience of late. With Scherzer’s pitch counts not running overly high and his K-rate dipping below his career norms, the safer lean is on the under here.

#2. Kodai Senga: Under 5.5 (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Kodai Senga has been sharp in run prevention this season with a 2.58 ERA, but his strikeout consistency hasn’t matched the numbers he posted in Japan or even early in his MLB career.

He’s struck out five or fewer batters in six of his last seven outings, including just four punchouts in his most recent start against Washington. While the Phillies can work deep counts and force pitchers to labor, which often cuts outings short.

Given Senga’s recent K trend and his higher walk rate, keeping his pitch count elevated, the under 5.5 stands out as the safest play on the board.

#1. Tanner Bibee: Under 5.5 (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Tanner Bibee has shown flashes of swing-and-miss stuff with 129 strikeouts in 142.1 innings, but he’s been inconsistent and often struggles to put hitters away deep into games.

He’s averaged just over five strikeouts per start this season, but the matchup against the Rays is a tricky one. Tampa Bay ranks among the more disciplined lineups in baseball, limiting strikeouts while working counts and forcing pitchers into early exits.

Bibee’s recent form hasn’t been dominant either, giving up plenty of contact while posting a 4.62 ERA. At plus money, the under 5.5 offers value as a bold prediction that leans into his volatility and Tampa’s patient approach.

