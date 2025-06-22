Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, and more for June 22, 2025

Another loaded day of MLB strikeout prop bets for Sunday, featuring some of the league’s hottest arms and sharpest edges. With names like Chris Bassitt, Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, Jack Leiter and Dean Kremer on the slate, today’s board is packed with value on both over and under strikeouts props.

We’ve analyzed recent K trends, ERA splits, WHIP numbers, and high-leverage matchups to pinpoint the smartest plays for your betting card. Whether you’re chasing a safe pick, bold prediction, or looking to cash in on a sneaky under, these five strikeout props are locked, loaded, and ready for action.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Chris Bassitt - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Chris Bassitt could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Chris Bassitt steps in tonight with a steady 8.7 K/9 and a track record of clearing 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last eight outings.

He faces a White Sox lineup that ranks among the league’s highest in strikeout rate against right-handed pitching, giving Bassitt a strong opportunity to attack with his cutter and sinker mix and cash this over.

#4. Logan Gilbert - Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Logan Gilbert could struggle to rack up seven punch outs - Source: Imagn

Logan Gilbert’s sharp 13.8 K/9 jumps off the page, but with this Cubs series turning into a hitter-friendly slugfest, pitch efficiency and deep innings might be a challenge.

Even with elite stuff, clearing 6.5 strikeouts here feels risky given recent game pace and potential early hooks if run totals keep climbing.

#3. Robbie Ray - Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Robbie Ray might fall short of 8 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Robbie Ray’s strikeout production has cooled a bit lately with back-to-back 5 K outings, and facing a disciplined Red Sox lineup that’s cut down on strikeouts over the past week makes his 7.5 line look steep.

His 10.0 K/9 is strong, but recent form and matchup trends suggest the under holds more value today.

#2. Jack Leiter - Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-170) Safest Pick of the Day

Jack Leiter is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Jack Leiter gets a manageable matchup against the Pirates today, and his strikeout prop is sitting at a modest 3.5. Despite a 7.2 K/9 and control issues with a 4.4 BB/9.

Facing a Pittsburgh lineup that’s struck out at a top-10 rate over the past two weeks, Leiter’s punch out potential makes this a sharp value play for the slate.

#1. Dean Kremer - Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Dean Kremer is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Dean Kremer heads into Yankee Stadium on Sunday with a tough draw and a strikeout prop set at 4.5. Carrying a modest 6.9 K/9 and having fallen short of 5 strikeouts in 4 of his last 7 starts.

Kremer’s swing-and-miss upside remains capped, especially against a Yankees lineup that’s been among the tougher teams to rack up Ks against in recent weeks. It’s a sharp lean to the under here in a hostile ballpark spot.

