  Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Robbie Ray, Sandy Alcantara, and more for June 28, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Robbie Ray, Sandy Alcantara, and more for June 28, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jun 28, 2025 12:00 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn

MLB strikeout prop market continues to churn out value, and June 28's slate brings a sharp mix of veteran workhorses and rising names in prime spots.

With pitchers like Robbie Ray aiming to stay hot and Seth Lugo looking to surprise against a tough Dodgers lineup, there’s no shortage of interesting angles on the board. Let’s break down five of the best strikeout prop bets worth considering for today’s matchups.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Bailey Ober - Over 4.5 Ks (-150)

also-read-trending Trending
Bailey Ober has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)
Bailey Ober has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Bailey Ober might not jump off the stat sheet with his 4.90 ERA, but he’s quietly strung together a pair of solid strikeout outings, fanning 7 and 5 in his last two appearances.

His 7.2 K/9 is modest, but what makes this spot intriguing is the matchup, facing a Tigers offense that’s struggled to make consistent contact against right-handers.

With his deceptive extension and elevated four-seamer, Ober’s in a sneaky-good position to clear the 4.5 strikeout mark in what sets up as a favorable pitching environment today.

#4. Robbie Ray - Over 6.5 Ks (-135)

Robbie Ray could pile up double-digit K's if he's locked in (Credits: IMAGN)
Robbie Ray could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Robbie Ray continues to deliver steady strikeout production, carrying a 10.1 K/9 across 92.1 innings this season. Despite a slightly elevated walk rate, his ability to miss bats with a sharp slider and high-velocity fastball keeps him a reliable option in strikeout props.

Facing a White Sox lineup with swing-and-miss tendencies, Ray is well-positioned to challenge his 6.5 strikeout line today, especially after racking up 104 punchouts already this year.

#3. Sandy Alcantara - Under 4.5 Ks (-145)

Sandy Alcantara might have a quieter night in the strikeout column (Credits: IMAGN)
Sandy Alcantara might have a quieter night in the strikeout column (Credits: IMAGN)

It’s been a rough season for Sandy Alcantara, posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 74 innings while battling control issues with a 4.1 BB/9. Though his 7.2 K/9 remains respectable, he’s struggled to consistently pile up strikeouts amidst high run totals and traffic on the bases.

Heading into a tough road matchup against a disciplined Diamondbacks lineup, Alcantara’s under 4.5 strikeouts prop looks like a reasonable lean based on recent form and matchup context.

#2. Casey Mize - Over 4.5 Ks (-165) Safest Pick of the Day

Casey Mize is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)
Casey Mize is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Casey Mize has quietly delivered a sharp season with a 2.88 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 72 innings, showing improved command with a 2.3 BB/9 and a steady 8.0 K/9.

Against a Twins lineup that ranks middle of the pack in strikeout rate, Mize’s over 4.5 Ks prop shapes up as one of the safer spots on today’s board.

#1. Seth Lugo - Over 4.5 Ks (+105) Bold Prediction of the Day

Seth Lugo is a bold call that could defy the odds (Credits: IMAGN)
Seth Lugo is a bold call that could defy the odds (Credits: IMAGN)

Seth Lugo continues to be a steady piece in the rotation with a strong 2.93 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 83 innings, pairing it with a modest 7.4 K/9. While not a heavy strikeout arm by reputation.

Lugo has cleared 4.5 Ks in three of his last four outings, including a sharp 9-strikeout effort two starts back. Facing a power-packed Dodgers lineup, his over 4.5 strikeouts line offers intriguing value as a bold prop play for today’s slate.

