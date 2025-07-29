Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Sonny Gray, Ryan Bergert, and more for July 29, 2025

Today’s MLB slate has a mix of crafty vets, fiery youngsters and shaky lineups to exploit. Sonny Gray aims to steady the ship after a rough outing, Ryan Bergert gets a shot to prove he belongs and Seth Lugo enters with a new contract and something to prove against the Atlanta Braves.

Brandon Pfaadt finds himself versus Detroit, while Logan Allen gets the Rockies away from Coors. Whether you’re chasing value or consistency, this strikeout board is layered with opportunity on Tuesday.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Logan Allen - Over 6.5 Ks (-160)

Allen may not be in the headlines, but his strikeout potential against the Rockies at home makes him an appealing play. With a 6.9 K/9 and 78 strikeouts over 101.2 innings, he’s shown he can rack up whiffs when his command is sharp.

Colorado’s lineup has struggled on the road, and Allen’s ability to work deep into games, like his recent 6.1-inning outing, means he’ll have ample opportunity to climb past the 6.5 mark.

The juice is heavy at -160, but the matchup and strikeout upside make this a justifiable investment.

#4. Brandon Pfaadt - Over 4.5 Ks (-150)

Pfaadt enters today’s matchup against the Tigers with a 10-6 record and a serviceable 7.7 K/9 across 111.2 innings. He’s maintaining a steady mix of velocity and control with a 1.26 WHIP.

Detroit has shown vulnerability to right-handed pitching, especially those with above-average off-speed offerings, which Pfaadt leans on effectively.

While his ERA sits at 4.76, he’s found ways to generate whiffs even in tough spots. With favorable odds and a hittable opponent, the over on 4.5 strikeouts offers strong value.

#3. Seth Lugo - Over 4.5 Ks (-150)

Coming off a fresh contract extension and carrying a sharp 2.95 ERA across 113 innings, Lugo continues to anchor the Royals’ rotation with consistency.

Today’s test comes against a powerful Braves lineup, but Atlanta’s recent tendency to whiff against right-handers makes this a compelling value at just 4.5 Ks.

With Lugo likely to go deep into the game and maintain his 1.09 WHIP efficiency, the odds point toward a strong chance of cashing this ticket.

#2. Ryan Bergert - Over 3.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Bergert returns to the San Diego Padres rotation with a 2.84 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31.2 big-league innings this year. His 8.5 K/9 backs up his ability to miss bats.

While control remains a concern (4.0 BB/9), Bergert has the swing-and-miss stuff to breeze past this modest 3.5 total if he can get through four or five innings.

With his K prop sitting at a friendly threshold and juice reflecting the trust, this is the safest strikeout spot on the board today.

#1. Sonny Gray - Over 5.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

This is a value spot with upside. Gray has an impressive 128 Ks in 116.1 innings on the year (9.9 K/9). He now faces the Marlins, one of the most strikeout-prone teams in baseball, especially versus right-handers.

Miami struggles with high-spin fastballs and sharp breaking pitches, two of Gray’s core strengths.

With a 1.19 WHIP and elite control (just 1.5 BB/9), Gray should have the leash and efficiency to go deep enough to clear this number. At plus odds, this is a high-upside play worth targeting.

