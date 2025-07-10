Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Spencer Strider, Bryan Woo, and more for July 10, 2025

Another day, another loaded board of MLB strikeout props, and today’s matchups are packed with value spots you won’t want to miss. From rising arms like Bryan Woo to experienced strikeout artists like Spencer Strider and Eduardo Rodriguez, we’ve dug into the numbers, recent form, and matchup trends to lock in five of the sharpest K prop bets for July 10.

Ad

Let’s dive right into the picks with a mix of safe plays, bold calls, and high-upside targets.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Spencer Strider - Under 8.5 Ks (-145)

Spencer Strider could struggle to generate swings and misses (Credits: IMAGN)

While Spencer Strider’s raw strikeout ability remains elite with a 10.3 K/9, the consistency hasn’t quite matched his reputation this season. He’s averaged just 6.5 strikeouts over his last four outings, with only one start reaching eight.

Ad

Trending

Facing an Athletics lineup that’s been more disciplined at the plate recently and tends to avoid chasing high fastballs. The under 8.5 Ks feels like a sharp call. With his occasional command issues (3.4 BB/9), there’s a solid case for Strider falling just shy of this lofty strikeout total tonight.

#4. Bryan Woo - Over 5.5 Ks (-140)

Bryan Woo has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Bryan Woo has been quietly dominant this season, carrying a sharp 2.77 ERA and an excellent 0.96 WHIP through 107.1 innings. His ability to limit walks (1.6 BB/9) while generating swings and misses (8.7 K/9) makes him a reliable strikeout option most nights.

Ad

Up against a Yankees lineup that ranks middle-of-the-pack in strikeout rate but struggles against well-located fastballs and off-speed mix, Woo’s over 5.5 Ks looks like a strong play for today’s card.

#3. Charlie Morton - Under 5.5 Ks (-150)

Charlie Morton might fall short of 6 Ks tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Charlie Morton’s strikeout stuff still flashes here and there like his recent 7-K effort against Atlanta, but the veteran’s overall trends suggest caution. With a bloated 5.47 ERA and a WHIP north of 1.50, Morton’s inefficiency has limited his ability to work deep into games.

Ad

While his 9.8 K/9 looks strong on paper, against a Mets lineup known for working deep counts and minimizing chase swings, the under feels like the sharp side for today’s matchup.

#2. Chris Paddack - Over 3.5 Ks (-165) (Safest Pick)

Chris Paddack is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Chris Paddack isn’t lighting up leaderboards this season, but his strikeout numbers quietly hold steady. With a 6.4 K/9 and solid 2.3 BB/9, Paddack consistently works the zone and limits free passes, giving himself clean opportunities for punchouts.

Ad

Facing a Cubs team, the over 3.5 Ks prop shapes up as today’s safest, no-nonsense play.

#1. Eduardo Rodriguez - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction)

Eduardo Rodriguez is a bold call that could defy the odds (Credits: IMAGN)

Eduardo Rodriguez might be sporting a bloated 5.78 ERA this season, but don’t let that distract you from his sneaky strikeout upside. With a strong 10.3 K/9 rate and recent outings of 7, 6, and 10 strikeouts, Rodriguez continues to flash swing-and-miss stuff even when his command wobbles.

Facing a Padres lineup that ranks among the bottom third in strikeout percentage against lefties, this sets up as a perfect get-right spot for Rodriguez to lean on his sharp slider and deceptive changeup. At plus money, the over 4.5 Ks is a bold but worthwhile call on tonight’s slate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More