Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Kodai Senga, and more for May 31, 2025

Another busy Friday night on the MLB schedule means a loaded board for strikeout props with several ace-caliber arms in action and a few volatile matchups on deck. From high-K lefties like Tarik Skubal to control artists like Kodai Senga facing weak-hitting lineups, this card offers a strong mix of ceiling plays and value unders.

Ad

We’ve also identified a couple of bold calls worth taking a shot on, including a risky under in Wrigley and a fade spot against a strikeout-heavy opponent. Recent form, matchup splits and strikeout trends all pointed us toward these five pitchers for May 31. Let’s break down today’s top MLB strikeout prop picks, including Skubal, Senga and a few sneaky value plays.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Tarik Skubal: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Tarik Skubal could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal has been nothing short of dominant this season, carrying a sparkling 2.49 ERA and a blistering 12.1 K/9 rate into tonight’s matchup against the Royals. What makes this pick appealing is how efficiently he’s missing bats with just 7 walks in 68.2 innings while striking out 92. He’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts in six of his last six starts. With elite command and a WHIP of just 0.84, Skubal should work deep into the game and pick apart this lineup with ease. His chances to notch 7+ punchouts again are considerable.

Ad

#4. Robbie Ray: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Robbie Ray might rack up 7+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

Robbie Ray is quietly putting together an undefeated campaign, sitting at 7-0 with a sharp 2.56 ERA and a solid 9.8 K/9 through 63.1 innings. He’s been especially reliable in the strikeout department lately, clearing the 6.5 line in five of his last six outings. Up next is a Marlins offense that struggles against high-velocity, left-handed pitching, ranking among the league’s worst in strikeout rate versus southpaws. With a WHIP of 1.15 and a proven ability to pitch out of jams, Ray should have every opportunity to rack up another 7+ strikeouts in this favorable spot.

Ad

#3. Dylan Cease: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Dylan Cease could struggle to rack up 8 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease has had an uneven start to his 2025 season, carrying a 4.58 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over 59 innings. While his 11.0 K/9 shows he can still miss bats in bunches, the consistency hasn’t been there. Cease has only cleared the 7.5 strikeout mark in 3 of his 11 starts this year, struggling to maintain command and pitch deep into games. Now facing a Pirates lineup that’s been more disciplined lately, this is a tough spot for Cease to suddenly break the trend. The odds favor him staying under this line once again.

Ad

#2. Kodai Senga: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Kodai Senga is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Kodai Senga’s been electric this season, posting a 1.46 ERA across 55.2 innings while keeping hitters off balance with his signature forkball. He’s averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine and has consistently shown swing-and-miss stuff, especially against aggressive lineups. Tonight, he gets a Rockies team ranked among the league’s highest in strikeout rate against right-handers, especially on the road. This shapes up as one of the safest K props on the board.

Ad

#1. Nick Lodolo: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Nick Lodolo is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

Nick Lodolo has had a steady season with a respectable 3.39 ERA and a 7.8 K/9, but his strikeout numbers have been inconsistent on the road and Wrigley Field isn’t an easy park to pile up Ks in. The Cubs have actually cut down their strikeout rate over the last two weeks, especially against left-handers. With Chicago’s recent plate discipline trends and a hitter-friendly environment tonight, there’s good value in backing the under here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More