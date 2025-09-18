Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for September 18, 2025

Strikeouts are the currency of dominance on the mound, and today’s MLB slate features several pitchers who can make batters swing and miss in a hurry.

From Tarik Skubal’s high-octane stuff to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s precision approach, these five pitchers each present unique opportunities for strikeout props.

Whether you’re chasing a bold over or a safe under, our top picks combine recent form, matchup trends, and K/9 metrics to give you an edge in today’s betting action.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Chris Bassitt: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-162)

Bassitt (11-8, 3.90 ERA) is slated to start for the Blue Jays against the Rays. Bassitt has tended to get weak contact, and this year has struck out 163 batters in 166 innings at 8.8 K/9. He recently pitched and struck out six in five innings with just one earned run.

Though he can pile up strikeouts, Bassitt can keep them in check against disciplined lineups, and the under 5.5 strikeouts is a good wager for Thursday's affair.

#4. Cade Povich: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Cade Povich takes the mound for the Orioles in a game against the Yankees after recording a 5.2-inning start vs. the Pirates, during which he surrendered two runs on six strikeouts.

In excess of 101.2 innings this year, Povich averages 9.6 K/9, with his strikeouts unevenly distributed, particularly against deeper lineups such as New York's.

With the Yankees able to be aggressive early in counts, the under 5.5 strikeouts has value as Povich might not get too far into the game while missing bats at a consistent but not dominating pace.

#3. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads off for the Dodgers against the Giants after a seven-inning start in which he allowed one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts.

In 162.1 innings this season, he clocks 10.4 K/9, capable of missing bats while also mastering the pitch-to-contact, more efficient outings.

Against the disciplined Giants lineup, the under 7.5 strikeouts is appealing since Yamamoto may focus on getting quick outs and letting his defense work rather than racking up large strikeout numbers in all his outings.

#2. Luis Castillo: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Bet of the Day)

Luis Castillo (9-8, 3.76 ERA) is on the mound for the Mariners versus the Royals following a quality six-plus-inning outing in which he allowed just a single run and fanned five.

Castillo has tallied 149 strikeouts in 167.1 innings this season, averaging 8.0 K/9, proving that he can miss bats but typically so in a more subordinated manner.

Against Royals batters who struggle against hard-throwing right-handers, fewer than 4.5 strikeouts is the play, and he is a sure pick for Thursday's play.

#1. Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+102) (Bold Pick of the Day)

Tarik Skubal (13-5, 2.26 ERA) takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Guardians on Thursday.

The southpaw has dominated all season, missing bats at an elite rate with 224 strikeouts in 183.1 innings, posting 11.0 K/9.

In his previous five outings, he's thrown 2, 6, 4, 12, and 10 strikeouts, showing what he can do racking up Ks when on a roll.

Skubal against a Guardians lineup is a good bet to have more than 7.5 strikeouts, and this is a bold but deserving prop bet of the week.

