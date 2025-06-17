Today's Top MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop bets: 5 picks including Walker Buehler, Jesus Luzardo and more for June 17, 2025

A handful of top MLB pitchers are set to start on Tuesday, and there are some young stars ready to take the mound as well. Focusing on the top MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop bets is a good strategy.
An over/under total will be set for all of the starters across the 15 games, and some value picks can be made. Here is a look at five pitchers and their totals that you are going to want to check out.
Top MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop bets for June 17
Walker Buehler: Over 4.5 (-140)
Walker Buehler is a proven veteran on the mound, and he is now starring for the Boston Red Sox. Buehler will be taking on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night, and he will get to at least five strikeouts in this matchup.
Jesus Luzardo: Over 5.5 (-160)
Jesus Luzardo had a rough few starts at the end of May, but he appears to be back on track for the Philadelphia Phillies. Luzardo has a favorable matchup against the Miami Marlins, and he should have another dominant outing.
Matthew Liberatore: Under 4.5 (+105)
Matthew Liberatore is set to start against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, and that team has been playing some decent baseball in 2025. Liberatore has had success for the Cardinals in 2025, but he's not a pitcher who generates a ton of swings and misses.
Safest pick of the day: Jack Leiter Over 3.5 (-165)
Jack Leiter burst onto the scene as a young superstar with the Texas Rangers, and he's a pitcher who can strike out opponents consistently. Leiter is the featured pitcher in the safe pick of the day as he will get to at least four strikeouts on Tuesday.
Bold Prediction: Ben Brown Over 5.5 (+110)
Making a bold prediction when checking out props is a great way to cash in, and Ben Brown is the pitcher to watch in this situation. Brown is at home against the Milwaukee Brewers, and he will record at least six strikeouts Tuesday night.