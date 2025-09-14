Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Will Warren, George Kirby, and more for September 14, 2025

If strikeouts are your jam, today’s MLB pitching slate promises plenty of fireworks. From rising stars to seasoned aces, we’ve handpicked five pitchers with the highest strikeout upside for September 14.

Some bets are safe, some bold, but all are backed by recent form, matchup insights, and swing-and-miss potential. Get ready for a day where fastballs blow by hitters, breaking balls freeze swings, and strikeouts could pile up.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Cade Cavalli: over 4.5 (-155)

Cade Cavalli receives the nod versus the Pirates, boasting a 3-1 record and 4.67 ERA in 34.2 innings this season.

While his cumulative strikeout numbers (29 Ks, 7.5 K/9) are less than imposing, he has also had flashes of promise, most recently fanning six batters two turns back following a one-K outing against Miami.

Pittsburgh has been one of the strikeout-prone lineups in the NL, so Cavalli has a solid floor to work with even if he's occasionally spotty.

Cavalli is not always good, but if he can make it to the fifth or sixth, he has enough swing-and-miss ability to break this total.

#4. George Kirby: under 7.5 (-142)

George Kirby has the Angels up next after a season thus far that has been inconsistent, with an 8-7 record and a 4.56 ERA.

In his last start against the Cardinals, he registered just two strikeouts in four innings while allowing three runs on seven hits, demonstrating some inconsistency in missing bats.

Kirby has 106 Ks in 108.2 innings (8.8 K/9) but his recent performances reveal a rollercoaster pattern: 2, 1, 6, 3, 4, 7 Ks, and it's hard to count on him to string together high strikeout numbers.

With a contact-oriented Angels offense, Kirby under 7.5 Ks at -142 is the value play, capitalizing on his streaky method and string of shorter outings with fewer punchouts.

#3. Will Warren: over 4.5 (-140)

Will Warren will be on the mound against the Red Sox after recording a quality start in his last outing, allowing two runs on two hits in six innings with five strikeouts in the Tigers' 12-2 win.

Warren owns a 4.22 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 147 innings with a strong 9.7 K/9 ratio showing he has the ability to miss bats on a regular basis.

While he has not been dominating of late, his ability to strike out six or more is putting the over 4.5 strikeouts at -140 in a position to be a desirable and attainable target, especially against a Red Sox team that he has the ability to regularly challenge.

#2. Adrian Houser: over 3.5 (-166) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Adrian Houser takes his start against the Cubs with high strikeout potential after a solid 5.1-inning performance in which he struck out nine and allowed three runs on four hits and no walks.

In more than 107 innings so far this year, Houser has a 3.11 ERA with 83 strikeouts, a 7.0 K/9, showing a consistent streak of missing bats.

Facing a Cubs offense, the over 3.5 strikeouts at -166 is the no-risk bet of the day because Houser has shown he can provide quality strikeout numbers even in outings when he allows a few runs.

#1. Bailey Ober: under 4.5 (+104) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Bailey Ober has flashed strikeout potential on occasion, like his six-punchout win over Kansas City in his latest start, but for the most part, his volatility makes under 4.5 strikeouts (+104) a decent bet against Arizona.

At 5.08 ERA, 7.3 K/9, and possessing an inclination to give up home runs that shorten his outings, Ober will be more likely to fall into the 3–4 strikeout range than transcend this ceiling against an offense like the Diamondbacks that doesn't miss much.

