Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cristopher Sanchez, and more for June 19, 2025

A fresh MLB slate rolls in this Wednesday with a loaded lineup of strikeout prop bets featuring some of the hottest arms in baseball. From Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s electric rookie campaign to Cristopher Sanchez’s steady rise, today’s MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop picks offer sharp value for bettors targeting K props.

Whether you’re chasing over/under strikeouts markets or looking for bold predictions and the safest picks of the day, this breakdown covers it all. Let’s dive into the top five MLB strikeouts prop bets for June 19, 2025, with odds, recent stats trends and matchup edges you’ll want to lock in.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Logan Webb - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Logan Webb could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

Logan Webb has quietly pieced together one of the sharpest strikeout runs in the league this month, fanning 10, 7 and 10 hitters in three of his last four outings.

With a sturdy 2.58 ERA and 10.0 K/9 through 94.1 innings, the Giants ace heads into this matchup against the Guardians.

Webb’s heavy sinker and devastating changeup combo have been fooling hitters all season, and with his strikeout props sitting at a modest 5.5 line, there’s strong value in backing the over once again tonight.

#4 Cristopher Sanchez - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Cristopher Sanchez might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Cristopher Sanchez has been a steady strikeout contributor all season, racking up 88 punchouts in 79.2 innings with a sharp 9.9 K/9 rate.The left-hander now draws a prime matchup against a Marlins lineup that’s consistently struggled to handle lefties with swing-and-miss stuff.

Sanchez’s combination of a lively fastball and sharp slider has helped him rack up recent strikeout totals, and with his prop set at a tempting 5.5 line at plus money, this spot offers excellent upside for bettors chasing value on the board.

#3 Tyler Anderson - Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Tyler Anderson could struggle to rack up 5 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Tyler Anderson’s strikeout ceiling has been modest this season, posting 61 strikeouts in 75.0 innings for a 7.3 K/9 rate.

Against a Yankees lineup at Yankee Stadium, a tough environment for opposing pitchers, Anderson doesn’t inspire much confidence with his recent form, having failed to clear 4.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings.

With his below-average whiff rate and the Yankees’ improved discipline against lefties, this under looks like a sharp play for today’s slate.

#2 Edward Cabrera - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-185) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Edward Cabrera is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Edward Cabrera has been a consistent strikeout option lately, racking up 58 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for a strong 9.9 K/9 rate despite some command issues reflected in his 1.46 WHIP.

The right-hander has cleared 4.5 strikeouts in five straight games, showcasing swing-and-miss stuff even when his control wavers.

Given his recent form and ability to generate whiffs across the zone, Cabrera’s over feels like the safest strikeout prop on the board for today’s matchups.

#1 Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers’ ace-in-the-making, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, enters tonight with 90 strikeouts in 78.1 innings and a dominant 2.64 ERA.

His swing-and-miss stuff has overwhelmed hitters all year, and with a matchup against a Padres lineup that’s struggled in road splits, the over 5.5 Ks at plus money deserves a long look.

