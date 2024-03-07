Tommy Pham Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran outfielder following Eddie Rosario's deal

With Eddie Rosario off the market now officially, the outfield free agent market is slimming, and Tommy Pham is among the best left. The veteran left fielder was in the championship last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is now looking for a new home. There are plenty of teams that should be interested, and these three teams should be looking at bringing him in for the 2024 MLB season.

Best spots for Tommy Pham after Eddie Rosario contract

3) San Francisco Giants

Tommy Pham would be good for the Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been extremely busy this offseason, so why shouldn't they cap their spending spree (they signed Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman) with a Tommy Pham addition? They have Fangraphs' 21st-ranked left field for this season. They're obviously trying to build a winner, and adding a key depth piece to the mix would be a move that helps them towards that goal. Joc Pederson is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so there'd be no issues from their past conflicts, either.

2) Atlanta Braves

Do the Braves need Tommy Pham?

The Atlanta Braves did bring in Jarred Kelenic for a corner outfield spot, but Fangraphs has them projected to be the 25th-best team in baseball in left field. That is not something a team with legitimate championship aspirations should ignore, and Pham is a veteran with playoff experience. He would be a fantastic addition to their roster as a potential fourth outfielder and key pinch hitter. To keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this would be a smart, cheap move. He likely wouldn't cost much more than Rosario's $4 million deal.

1) Philadelphia Phillies

Tommy Pham could make sense for the Phillies

Of contenders, the Philadelphia Phillies have the lowest left field projected fWAR by Fangraphs, and it's 26th in the league. It's one position they need to shore up, and he has the postseason experience to fit in with a team trying to break through to a World Series title. Pham could serve as overall outfield depth since Bryce Harper is moving into the infield permanently as well. He was part of the team that ousted Philly last year, so he could be a sneakily good addition to their roster as they try to prevent that outcome this season.

