Top 10 Fernando Tatis Jr.’s custom cleats that elevate his status as fashion icon ft. Nike's Jordan makeover

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has undoubtedly elevated his status as a fashion icon over the years, amazing fans with numerous customized Air Jordan cleats throughout his time in the MLB.

Over his short but illustrious career in the MLB, the Padres shortstop has showed off a huge collection of custom cleats, some to commemorate special events. Here's a look at the top 10 custom cleats Tatis Jr. has rocked over the years:

#10 Custom Dior Jordan 1

The Dominican slugger showed off a white and grey custom Dior Jordan 1 cleats in May last year. It marked one of the occassions when the star rose beyond baseball and attracted attention from the global fashion world.

#9 Custom Jordan 7

Later that month, Fernando Tatis Jr. came up with another custom design, this time an Air Jordan 7 with a retro look and with a beige, black and white combination.

#8 Custom White Jordan

In April last year, the two-time Silver Slugger rocked complete-white Air Jordan cleats with a classy black swoosh sign running across it and a black sole.

#7 Custom Jarritos Jordan

In the last month of the regular season last year, Fernando Tatis Jr. represented beverage company Jarritos with custom cleats in the company's colors. The company, which makes Mexican fruit-flavored soda, also had their logo featured at the back.

#6 Mother's Day Special

On Mother's Day last year, the right-hander sported several customized accessories, like a pink ribbon on his jersey, pink sleeves, pink glove, pink wristbands and a pink-temed hat. To tie it all together, he rounded it off with pink and white Air Jordan cleats.

#5 Cement Air Jordan

Tatis Jr. also wore a custom cement-themed white, gray and black Air Jordan in August last year. It featured his personal brand logo and number at the back.

#4 "Supreme Camo" Air Jordan

In the first week of August, the Padres star wore a Supreme Camo-themed Jordan cleats with white, brown, gray and black colors. It also featured his brand logo on the side.

#3 Travis Scott-inspired Jordan 1

In the beginning of September, Tatis Jr. sported gold and silver Jordan 1 cleats inspired by the style and colors of popular rapper Travis Scott.

#2 Tribute to Father in Cardinals '99

In August, Fernando Tatis Jr. wore custom Jordan cleats with artworl inspired by his father's famous double grand slam with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1999.

#1 Dragon Ball-Z Jordan

While all his cleats have received plenty to attention, the one that caused the biggest waves was his custom Dragon Ball-Z Jordans.

It featured the cartoon's lead characters Goku and Vegeta, with artwork inspired by the cartoon show.

Could Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. break Padres home runs record?

In the San Diego Padres history, no player has reached 500 home runs in the MLB, with the franchise record being Nate Colbert, with 163.

However, third baseman Manny Machado is only 26 homers behind and likely to break the mark this season.

The other Padres player seemingly capable of breaking that mark is Fernando Tatis Jr., who has 106 homers at the age of 25. It remains to be seen how his career pans out, though.

