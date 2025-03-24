Top 10 MLB superstars with the most Instagram followers in 2025 ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge

The top superstars of the MLB hold millions of Instagram followers nowadays. Having a strong social media presence has become a vital part of a player, not only for interacting with their fans but also as a means to boost their market value.

Therefore, we take a look at the top 10 superstars with the most Instagram followers.

Top 10 MLB superstars with the most Instagram followers

Javier Baez (Image Source: IMAGN)

10) Javier Baez (Detroit Tigers)

The career of Javier Baez has taken a drastic dip in the past few years. Nevertheless, the Tigers shortstop still holds 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

9) Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

Jose Altuve remains one of the best hitters in the game as he heads into his 15th major league season. The Astros superstar has 1.5 million Instagram followers.

8) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

The Braves superstar missed the majority of the 2024 season due to injury. Still, Ronald Acuna Jr. lies in the top 10 with 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Mookie Betts (Image Source: IMAGN)

6) Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Mookie Betts is the first of two Dodgers to be on this exclusive list. The eight-time All-Star has around 1.7 million users following him on Instagram, tied for sixth.

6) Juan Soto (New York Mets)

Juan Soto signed the largest deal in sports history this offseason. The Mets slugger also takes the sixth spot on this list with 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Bryce Harper (Image Source: IMAGN)

5) Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Bryce Harper is certainly one of the iconic superstars of the MLB. The Phillies veteran holds 1.8 million followers on his Instagram account.

4) Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

Aaron Judge is considered by many to be the best hitter in the game. Yet the Yankees captain only takes the fourth spot on this list with 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Image Source: IMAGN)

3) Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the best young players in the MLB. Yet, it's a bit surprising to see the Padres outfielder take third spot with 2 million Instagram followers.

2) Mike Trout (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Injuries have devastated Mike Trout over the past few seasons. However, he is still the second-most popular MLB superstar on Instagram with 2.2 million followers.

1) Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)

No surprises here. Shohei Ohtani holds more than four times as many followers as his former teammate, with over 9 million following him on Instagram.

