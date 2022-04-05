Top 5 Chicago Cubs wins on opening day

The Chicago Cubs are one of the most storied franchises in MLB history. With three World Series, 17 NL Pennants and eight division titles, it's certainly one of the most successful teams in history.

The Cubs have a win-loss-tie record of 81-63-2 on opening day. On that note, here's a look at the top five wins on Opening Day in the Chicago Cubs' history:

#5 April 12, 1927 - Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

In a what was a demolition of the reigning World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs generated ten runs to beat the Cards 10-1 on Opening Day 1927.

Outfielder Earl Webb homered twice, and pitcher Charlie Root clamped down on the mound as the team surrendered a solitary run. The event is also noteworthy due to the fact that the Cardinals' starting pitcher was former Chicago Cub Grover Cleveland Alexander.

He had pitched in the World Series of 1926 to lift the Cardinals past the New York Yankees.

#4 April 10, 2000 - Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves

A close fight between the Cubs and reigning National League champions the Atlanta Braves happened at the start of the new millennium.

The Cubs were down 1-3 in the bottom of the ninth innings when Shane Andrews got the game even with a three-run home run. Then pinch hitter Jeff Reed drove in Damon Buford for a walk-off single that sealed a comeback victory for the Cubbies.

#3 May 10, 1876 - Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Redlegs

In what was the first-ever home game for the Cubs, they faced off against the then-known Cincinnati Redlegs at the 23rd Street Grounds in what is now the Chinatown district of Chicago.

They beat the Redlegs 6-0 in what would be the first of 35 encounters between the two teams.

#2 April 20, 1916 - Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds

Wrigley Field has been the home of the Cubs since 1916.

Initially named after owner Charles Weeghman (then known as Weeghman Park), and then renamed by the following owner, chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr., Wrigley Park has been the home of the North Siders for 106 years now.

The first game for the Cubs at the ground was against the Cincinnati Reds, which finished 7-6. The game was tied at six apiece in the bottom of the 11th innings when Cy Williams doubled to his right and was driven in by a Vic Saier line-drive single to end the game.

#1 April 10, 2017 - Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers

"At this exact time, #OTD in 2017...The @Cubs raised their 2016 World Series banner."-@NBCSCubs

On a historic night at Wrigley Field, the Cubs raised their first ever banner in the park after breaking their 107-year World Series drought.

They battled the National League powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in a close game. Anthony Rizzo hit the winning walk-off single, driving in Jon Jay in the bottom of the ninth against Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen.

