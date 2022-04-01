Top 5 MLB batting orders entering the 2022 season featuring New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and more

As Opening Day is a mere seven days away, let's take a look at the top five batting orders in the MLB, including the New York Yankees and defending world champion Atlanta Braves. Pitchers across the league continue to improve and get tougher to play against, but even the best pitchers fear these five batting orders and the kind of damage they can inflict on the scorecard.

Just barely missing this list are the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. Both teams from the Golden State have plenty of offensive power, but the LA Angels lack the depth other teams on this list possess, and the San Diego Padres will be missing their greatest weapon, Fernando Tatis Jr., for the first few months of the season. With the honorable mentions behind us, let's get to the list!

Top 5 MLB batting orders going into 2022

#5 Atlanta Braves

One of the best batters in the MLB returns to the Braves soon

The Atlanta Braves lost key members of their batting order from their underdog run to become World Series champions, but the players they retained, added, and have returning from injury, put them at number five on this list. Ronald Acuña Jr. is a two-time All-Star and one of the best sluggers in the league when healthy. His presence alone makes their batting order respectable. Replacing Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson could elevate the Braves' offensive capabilities for years to come.

#4 Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies celebrating

The Philadelphia Phillies disappointed in 2021, being only two games over .500 despite having MVP Bryce Harper put up the best numbers of his career. Thankfully for them, Bryce Harper is still in his prime at 29 years old and should perform at his usual high level in 2022. The Phillies made great moves in the offseason, adding the always-consistent Nick Castellanos and his career .278 batting average, as well as All-Star Kyle Schwarber and his power swing.

Bryce Harper continues his big hitting ways in 2022, as he launched a homer out of the park during Spring Training. It was posted on Twitter by The Athletic.

"MVP Bryce Harper is lighting it up this spring." - @ The Athletic MLB

#3 New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson putting in work as a Yankee

The New York Yankees have a tough time staying off these lists, but with all the power hitters they have on their team, they clearly deserve to be here. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who are both no strangers to launching dingers over the fence, combined for 79 homers in 2021. With the addition of the bringer of rain, Josh Donaldson, and the re-signing of Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees have both the starpower and the depth to be among the MLB's best in 2022.

#2 Toronto Blue Jays

Vladdy celebrating at the Home Run Derby

Narrowly edging out their American League East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays have assembled the second-best batting order in the MLB. Led by home run artist Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Toronto Blue Jays also bring All-Stars George Springer, Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, and Matt Chapman up to the plate in 2022. Nothing will come easy when pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays. The only reason they are not first on this list is a lack of left-handed hitters.

Perennial All-Star George Springer is off to a hot start in MLB Spring Training, hitting a deep home, as posted by the Toronto Blue Jays on Twitter.

"Spring has SPRUNG, Our first #SpringerDinger of the Year! - @ Toronto Blue Jays

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers

The LA Dodgers know how to hit

The best batting order in the MLB belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After winning 106 games in 2021, the LA Dodgers have somehow improved their roster, bringing in World Series champion Freddie Freeman to support superstars Mookie Betts and Trea Turner. Of their current projected lineup, only one player has never been an All-Star, and that's catcher Will Smith, who still boasts an impressive .262 career batting average and scored 25 home runs in 2021. With no holes or weaknesses up and down the batting order, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the most dangerous team in the MLB going into the 2022 season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt