Top 5 memes inspired by Jurickson Profar's PED suspension ft. Will Smith, Alex Verdugo

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games by the MLB on Monday evening after he tested positive for a banned testosterone-boosting substance known as hCG. Profar had joined the Braves on a three-year, $42 million contract during the offseason after a stellar 2024 campaign with the San Diego Padres.

The development has inspired rival fans to share memes focusing on the latest situation of Profar. We have picked out five of the best:

Top five memes inspired by Jurickson Profar's PED suspension

#5 Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut

On Sept. 11, 2023, Aaron Rodgers made his much-anticipated debut for the New York Jets after he was traded from the Green Bay Packers amid a great deal of fanfare, as one would expect. However, Rodgers had just four offensive snaps for his new team before suffering a torn Achilles, which ended his season.

Meanwhile, Jurickson Profar played just four games for the Atlanta Braves before he got slapped with the 80-game suspension.

#4 Peter Griffin injecting a needle in his arm

This meme shows Peter Griffin, the central character of the animated sitcom Family Guy, pushing a syringe with drugs into his arm and dropping out, with Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd as the background music.

It apparently depicts Jurickson Profar coping with a sneering remark from Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.

In April last year, Smith had described the then San Diego Padres man as "irrelevant" in a post-match interview after Smith had taken exception to an inside pitch, which provoked both benches to clear.

#3 Ashton Hall comparison

This meme shows a still image of fitness influencer Ashton Hall sitting on a sofa holding a phone in his right hand while leaving his left arm outstretched as he receives fluids through an IV.

Hall is a former college football running back who has been varying his five-and-a-half-hour morning routine, including a skincare regime that includes a banana peel facial and two facial baths.

However, the photograph here is captioned as Jurickson Profar morning routine.

#2 Will Smith banging his helmet

Will Smith and Jurickson Profar had gotten into a confrontation last year when Profar presumed that a pitch from right-hander Gavin Stone was intended to hit the batter.

Smith stepped in to protect his pitcher, who was throwing a perfect game at the time and began exchanging words with Profar. Stone later said that the Padres outfielder was considered "irrelevant." The meme said Smith had zero PED suspensions, while Profar had recorded one.

#1 Opening for Alex Verdugo

This meme is a photograph of a man spying on something or someone from behind a tree. He's seemingly rubbing his hands together and licking his lips, sensing that his moment has arrived, aptly capturing the current mindstate of Alex Verdugo.

The Atlanta Braves had acquired Verdugo on a one-year minor league contract a week before Opening Day of the 2025 season. The former Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees outfielder may be the likely candidate to replace Jurickson Profar in the Atlanta Braves lineup.

