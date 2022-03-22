New York Yankees Slugger, Boston Red Sox Ace: Top 5 MLB players still reportedly unvaccinated

In a game where routine is paramount, MLB players have found anything but normalcy over the last 2 seasons. From shortened seasons to COVID-19 limitations on workouts, practices and lodging, there were many obstacles to overcome for Major League Baseball in 2020 and 2021.

This year, however, MLB players will face an additional struggle as new regulations may keep certain players from being able to help their teams compete for a playoff spot.

Unvaccinated MLB Players will find it difficult in New York and Toronto

In New York City and Toronto, for example, city regulations state that athletes who are unvaccinated may not participate in games held in those cities. This has major implications, particularly for The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Here are the 5 best MLB players whose vaccination status may lead to problems in the 2022 season.

5. J.D Davis: New York Mets

Cleveland Indians v New York Mets

Davis is entering the 2022 season with the potential to have the best season of his career with the New York Mets. Although his last 2 campaigns were disappointing, Davis entered Spring Training healthy and motivated to recreate his 2019 season, that saw him post a .527 slugging percentage over 140 games. With the addition of the Designated HItter to the National League, the Mets stood to eliminate his biggest weakness, his defense. Davis elected not to respond when asked if he was vaccinated by reporters and stands to miss 81 games if regulations stand, and rumors about him being traded from the Mets may pick up if he refuses to get the shot.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Through informal polling in the Mets clubhouse about vaccinations (with the NYC mandate in place), here is what I have found the last two days.



Say they are vaccinated: Scherzer, McNeil, Cano



4. Brandon Nimmo - New York Mets

Miami Marlins v New York Mets

Like his teammate J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo elected not to answer when prompted by reporters about his vaccination status. Unlike other MLB players, however, Nimmo stands to lose much more than at-bats if he opts not to receive the vaccine. The New York Mets outfielder is entering the final season of his rookie deal in 2022, and 81 games may not be enough for him to prove to teams he is worth an 8-figure contract as a free agent. If he is able to see the field for a full season, Nimmo can further demonstrate his reliability among MLB players to get on base, as he has had an on-base-percentage of over .400 in each of the last two seasons.

3. Chris Sale - Boston Red Sox

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox - Game One

Sale faced a lot of adversity last season as the left-handed Boston Red Sox pitcher struggled while recovering from a a torn ulner collateral ligament that resulted in Tommy John surgery in 2020. However, at 33, he holds the record for immaculate innings in a Major League Baseball career with 3, and is the youngest MLB player to reach 2,000 strikeouts in his career. Sale, who has been vocal about his lack of desire to be vaccinated, will be unable to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Rogers Centre. While he stands to miss less games than players who call New York or Toronto home, he is certainly the best among players, who are known to be unvaccinated.

2. Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies:

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

It's hard for an MLB player to be better than Bryce Harper was in 2021. The National League Most Valuable Player was constantly pointed to by the media as being one of the most talented unvaccinated MLB players. Coming off of a season in which he had a slugging percentage of .615 and produced nearly 6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). Of the MLB players on this list, Harper stands to miss the least amount of games if he remains unvaccinated. The Philadelphia Phillies only play 2 games in Toronto this year, and visiting ballplayers are permitted to play in New York City if they are unvaccinated.

1. Aaron Judge: New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

None of the MLB players stand to lose more than Aaron Judge. The Yankees right fielder will enter free agency after this season. He is projected to hit 40 home runs in 2022, something that will put him in line to sign one of the biggest contracts in MLB history. Judge, who gave a comical "non-answer" when reporters asked him to disclose his vaccination status, could stand to miss out on a contract of over $100 million as he could miss over 90 games due to his lack of vaccination and having the bulk of his schedule take place in New York and Toronto.

Randy Miller @RandyJMiller #Yankees Aaron Judge was just asked if he’s vaccinated and here is how he responded #Yankees Aaron Judge was just asked if he’s vaccinated and here is how he responded https://t.co/guXUqm4DHX

Edited by Deepak Vikraman