Top 5 MLB players who tragically passed away during their professional career

Throughout the history of MLB, there have been generations of stars to grace the game. Some stars burn brigthly for decades. Others flash briefly but brilliantly before fading. And then there are those who unfortunately have the brightness and brilliance snuffed out far too early.

Regardless of the cause, the hole left in the game by these players' absence seems to never have been filled. However they deserve to be remembered for the greatness they brought to the world.

Here are the top 5 MLB players who tragically passed away during their professional careers

5. Jose Fernandez

Fernandez's place on the list is arguably the most controversial because his career left the most unanswered questions. However, the Miami Marlins ace was a special kind of dominant during his time in the Major. Reaching 500 strikeouts at the age of 23, the fireballer's arm was as electric as his personality. He was the most talented young pitcher in the game as well as the most joyous.

However, his life was cut short after agent Scott Boras convinced the Marlins to push the ace's start back a day to allow him to enjoy a boating trip. The trip would, unfortunately, take the young pitchers life when the boat capsized. Fernandez was just entering his prime. He would be 29 this year and likely in possession of 2,000 strikeouts in his career.

4. Thurman Munson

The former captain of the New York Yankees was considered the perfect face of the team during their prolific run in the 1970s. In his 10 years in MLB, Munson made seven AL All-Star teams. He helped the Yankees win two World Series titles. And he won an AL MVP award while providing leadership for a volatile Yankees squad.

In his decade in MLB, Munson accumulated 46 Wins Above Replacement, good enough for 14th all-time for catchers. Had he completed his career, he likely would have earned a spot in Cooperstown and probably a few more World Series rings for the Yankees. However, a plane crash took Munson's life. He was piloting a plane back to his hometown of Canton, Ohio, and he deployed the landing equipment too late. The crash took the catcher's life at age 32, taking one of the greatest Yankees with it.

3. Josh Gibson

The combination of segregation and a brain tumor prevented Gibson from reaching MLB. The catcher was so dominant he was referred to as the "Black Babe Ruth."

Those who had the pleasure of watching Gibson, however, dispute that notion, saying that Ruth was actually the "White Josh Gibson." Gibson demonstrated legendary power in his Negro League career, where he was akin to a Greek God in terms of stature and mythology.

Gibson is rumored to have been the first man to ever hit 800 home runs in professional baseball. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to prove himself in the Major Leagues. He succumbed to a stroke from a brain tumor he developed in 1943, leaving the world to wonder what could have been.

2. Addie Joss

A Hall of Fame pitcher, Joss was one of the first players to make baseball a full-time career. He had a career that included 45 shutouts and a career ERA of 1.80. He pitched four consecutive seasons of 20 wins.

While many may not remember his play, he left an everlasting legacy for the game of baseball. Joss was diagnosed with tuberculosis in Spring Training 1911. He died that April. To help raise money for Joss's family, MLB players such as Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, and Tris Speaker created the first ever All-Star game. Though not officially recognized as an All-Star game, historians trace the concept to Joss's passing and his constituents' philanthropy.

1.Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente was a pioneer in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform. Some remember him for his stellar play. In his 18-year career, the outfielder had exactly 3,000 hits. He won 12 Gold Glove awards and made 15 All-Star appearances to complement his four NL batting titles and the NL MVP award in 1966.

Others recognize him for his activism. The Puerto Rican icon campaigned loudly for equal rights for players of color when teammates couldn't eat in the same restaurant due to segregation laws. However, most baseball fans know Clemente for his selflessness and dedication to service. Today, MLB players who devote themselves to charity are awarded with the Roberto Clemente Award. The award recognizes the role and responsibilities athletes have in improving their communities.

Clemente died in plane crash in 1971 at age 38. He was flying to Nicaragua to deliver relif supplies after an earthquake devastated the country. Clemente had so much more to give the world, both on and off the baseball field.

