Top 5 MLB The Show editions, where does 22 rank on the list?

MLB the Show 22 has continued to dazzle baseball fans and video games alike. With its high-quality graphics, detailed roster composition and variety of game modes, there is something for everybody in the Show. However, where does this game rank among its predecessors?

Here the top 5 MLB The Show editions.

5, MLB 13 the Show

When MLB 12 the show debuted, it struggled to entertain fans due to the quirks and kinks of operating with a new console. MLB 13 the Show eliminated that conondrum. The game fixed all of the previous bugs, adding in new game modes, making minor upgrades to Road to the Show mode, and introducing Postseason Mode. This game mode allowed players to circumvent playing a full 162-game schedule and skip to the high intensity win-or-go home format of the Major League Baseball Playoffs. This one shared a cover between Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista and Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Andrew McCutchen.

4. MLB 06 The show

MLB 06 the Show was the first version of the show to be accessible for mobile gaming devices. While it offered portability, it didn't compromise on gameplay or graphics. The game also had one of the best soundtracks in the history of the franchise. Its Road to the Show mode was the first to offer features such as demanding a call-up to the next level of the franchise. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was on the cover.

3. MLB the Show 17

Much like MLB 13 the Show worked out its kinks on the Playstation 3, MLB 17 the Show remedied its predecessor's shortcomings on the Playstation 4. It was also one of the first games of the franchise to allow for less lag and delay during online gaming mode. It offered a littany of new features as well. The game opted for former Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. to be the face of the cover.

2. MLB the Show 21

In the era of in-game purchases and modes such as Ultimate team and Dueling Dynasties, MLB 21 the Show seemed to be the complete package. Although the game faced delays due to supply chain issues obtaining the Playstation 5, users deemed it well worth the wait. The ability to import your own soundtrack as well as design your own jerseys was a nice touch for the game. The audio was incredibly crisp, from the announcers to the crack of the bat. The game was also the first time ever it wasn't an exclusively Sony product, opening it to an entirely new brand of audience. Xboxers would now be able to play. San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the cover.

Mighty Goat @ItsMightyGoat Just did my taxes… I spent like $2,000 on stubs in MLB The Show 21… unbelievable. I need Jesus Just did my taxes… I spent like $2,000 on stubs in MLB The Show 21… unbelievable. I need Jesus

The only bad thing about it is how much money some people spent on the perks.

1. MLB the Show 22

The best thing about this franchise is that the latest game is always the greatest. Game modes like Diamond Dynasty and an enhanced Road to the Show bridge the younger generation to stars such. Players can face legends like Jason Giambi, Orel Herscheiser and Ron Santo. Also, this will likely be a historic cover featuring 2021 American League MVP and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Which iteration of MLB the Show is your favorite?

