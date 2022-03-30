Top 5 New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Opening Day matchups

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox's Opening Day history is one for the books. Despite both teams having their share of name changes, they also share many Opening Day matches.

Here are the five most memorable Opening Day matchups they have had throughout the decades:

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Opening Days

#5 - July 31, 2020

The last Opening Day the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox had was in July of 2020. The league only allowed 60 games for the season due to COVID-19 and thus, a late July Opening Day. Both teams showcased their impressive lineups at Yankee Stadium III. However, the New York Yankees put on the best display of the two. Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Brett Gardner all hit unforgettable home runs throughout the game.

Aaron Judge #99 - New York Yankees

The three-hour game ended with the Yankees dominating the Red Sox with a 5-1 score and a 'until next time' salute.

#4 - April 6, 1973

On April 6, 1973, Boston and New York faced off for Opening Day at Fenway Park. This date marks the first designated hitter implementation. Ron Blomberg pulled his hamstring and was listed as New York's DH for the Opening Day. Blomberg stepped up to the plate, and Boston pitcher Luis Tiant walked him for a forced run.

Ron Blomberg and Orlando Cepeda at ceremony before the game

Apart from being an MLB historic day, the Yankees also allowed the most hits in Yankee opener history with 20 hits. The Red Sox went on to win the game with an amazing 15-5 score.

#3 - April 26,1901

In the very first Opening Day match between the two teams, they both went by different names. The Yankees were known back then as the Baltimore Orioles (no relation to the current Baltimore Orioles) and the Red Sox were known as the Boston Americans. The game lasted a brief hour and 45 minutes at Oriole Park IV with an attendance of 10,371.

The last season at Yankee Stadium

The Baltimore Orioles (Yankees) had remarkable players in their lineup. Mike Dolin, Bill Keister, and Cy Seymour each contributed two runs throughout the game, assisting the team to victory. The Baltimore Orioles (Yankees) demolished the Boston Americans (Red Sox) with a 10-6 win.

#2 - April 18, 1923

Yankee Stadium hosted its first Opening Day game since the finished build. New York and Boston were battling a 0-0 score until the bottom of the third, where Joe Dungan granted the Yankees a single run to put them on the board. Next up, Babe Ruth hit a line drive deep in right field, bringing the Yankee Stadium its christening home run.

Babe Ruth statue

The Yankees went on to win the game 4-1 with 74,200 in attendance at the new Yankee Stadium.

#1 - April 17, 1951

The Yankees were on the road to their historic five-peat when they played Opening Day at Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox. The game was rich with All-Star players from both teams like Dom DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, and Joe DiMaggio. The game was Mantle's debut season and Joe DiMaggio's last season with the Yankees.

Mural of Yankee greats

Not only was this a rival Opening Day, it was a battle of the brothers. With Dom DiMaggio in Boston red and Joe DiMaggio in New York pinstripes, the game was set to be the talk of the town and went down in history as such. In the end, the Yankees took victory with a 5-0 score.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt