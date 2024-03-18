Top 5 remaining free agents ahead of Opening Day ft. Blake Snell

Less than two weeks away before the 2024 MLB regular season starts, teams have nearly lined up their rosters. However, several free agents remain who are expected to get signed by next week.

Let's take a look at the top five available free agents ahead of Opening Day on Mar. 28.

Top five remaining free agents ahead of Opening Day

#1 Blake Snell

Surprising or not, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner is still unsigned. A lot has happened with Blake Snell this offseason, but for one reason or the other, a deal has not gone through.

After coming off an impressive year, Snell expected a big paycheck this offseason, but teams have refrained from splurging on him, elongating his free agency. For now, his free agency has picked up in the last week.

The Houston Astros are among the frontrunners, with the LA Angels and New York Yankees not far behind.

#2 Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery is coming off a championship campaign with the Texas Rangers in 2023. A workhorse and possibly expecting less money than Snell, the left-hander is still unsigned.

The Boston Red Sox appear to be the best destination for the free agent pitcher. The recent injury concern with Lucas Giolito has only elevated the discussion between the team and the club.

Other teams that may be interested in his services include the Yankees and the Giants.

#3 J.D. Martinez

Martinez had a wonderful 2023 with the Dodgers, crushing over 30 home runs for an OPS of .893. However, given the signing of Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, the club has no intention of having him back.

Martinez, though an outfielder, is generally pegged as a DH, which has discouraged teams from going for him due to the limited versatility he would provide. However, his output cannot be ignored, and teams still looking for a good DH should sign him.

#4 Brandon Belt

A solid and veteran presence at first base, Belt can give teams a reliable presence at the position. He had 19 homers, a .369 OBP, and a.858 OPS over 339 at-bats in 2023.

The Texas Rangers are rumored to be thinking about him, but only time will tell if they sign him.

#5 Mike Clevinger

Once a high-quality pitcher, Clevinger has hit a tough road in the last few seasons, but the right-hander pitched 131.1 innings for an ERA of 3.77 across 24 starts.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the free agent is seeking a one-year deal. The Boston Red Sox, LA Angels and Colorado Rockies are pegged as good fits for the 2024 season.

