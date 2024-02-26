Top 5 remaining free agents during MLB Spring Training ft. Blake Snell

With Cody Bellinger reportedly agreeing terms with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year deal worth $80 million, another MLB free agency domino has fallen. With Spring Training here, the list of free agent stars is beginning to look a little thin, but there are still players out there able to make a difference in 2024.

Let's take a look at the top players still available in free agency:

Top 5 MLB free agents during Spring Training ft. Blake Snell

#5, Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger is one of the least talked about players in free agency and after some discussions with the Boston Red Sox, everything has gone quiet for the pitcher.

Clevinger started 24 times in 2023 for the Chicago White Sox and recorded a 4.28 FIP, 118 ERA+ and 1.226 WHIP. Clevinger could be a steal for a contender, and The Athletic also tentatively linked him to the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.

#4, J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez is one of the more puzzling options for analysts, mostly because he remains unsigned. Many were expecting the New York Mets to land him as he fits their needs so well and were perplexed at how long it was taking.

Martinez made the news recently after reportedly turning down a one-year, $14 million offer from the San Francisco Giants, as he is looking for two years. Martinez had a great season with the LA Dodgers and is looking to capitalize on his .271 average and 33 home runs.

#3, Matt Chapman

Third baseman Matt Chapman is reportedly looking for a big contract, around the $150 million mark across five years. This is likely why his free agency is taking a while, and there have been several suitors for his services. This month, Chapman has been linked with the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and SF Giants, and it will be interesting to see who lands him.

#2, Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery was heavily linked to a return to the Texas Rangers for much of the offseason, but his agent has reportedly had a "good meeting" with the Red Sox.

While this would be a blow for Rangers fans, the consensus is that while Montgomery wants to return to Texas, the club is some way off when it comes to negotiations. This suggests the Red Sox could land the pitcher, but Montgomery could also use that as leverage with the Rangers.

#1, Blake Snell

Blake Snell has been linked to a host of teams this offseason, including the New York Yankees, LA Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs, and Mariners.

Most have the Yankees landing the talented pitcher, but some insiders refute the idea, with one unnamed MLB source calling the rumors "Total BS." Via Sports Illustrated, the source said:

"Here is what really is going on: Snell’s agent Scott Boras, or his camp, is likely drastically overstating the Yankees’ interest to drive up the price with the two teams most motivated to sign the left-hander — the (San Francisco Giants) and (Los Angeles Angels."

We will see if this is correct over the coming days and weeks.

