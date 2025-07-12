One of the most exciting events in the baseball calendar year is about to commence as the MLB Draft takes place on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Unlike drafts in the other major American sports, baseball's version of the event boasts the most number of participants, with the 2024 tally finishing at 615 total selections.
In the past years, names such as Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Jacob Wilson, and Pete Crow-Armstrong have made their mark in the majors after being selected in the draft. This time around, a whole new pack of exciting young athletes will take center stage in hopes of being MLB's next big star.
Top 5 Rookies To Watch Out For In Upcoming MLB Draft
1) Ethan Holliday - INF, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)
The young infield prospect is on the precipice of history as he has the chance of being the second Holliday to be picked as the first overall selection in four years. Ethan, son of multi-time All-Star Matt, and brother of Orioles upstart Jackson, headlines this year's batch of draftees per MLB Pipeline.
In his senior year at Stillwater High, Holliday tallied an absurd .611 batting average with and OPS of 2.038. Unlike his brother Jackson, the younger Holliday is projected to rake more balls with his power and physical prowess.
2) Kade Anderson - LHP, LSU
Anderson is coming off an illustrious season that ultimately culminated in LSU winning the College World Series. He posted a 12-1 record with a 180 ERA across 19 starts in the Tigers' title-clinching campaign.
For his excellent performances, he was voted as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and the Baseball America Pitcher of the Year. With the Pirates picking at number six, it would be interesting to see if Anderson can reunite with one of LSU's best pitching products in the form of NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.
3) Seth Hernandez - RHP, Corona HS (California)
Hernandez was heralded as the 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year after tallying a 9-0 record with a 0.62 ERA in 56 innings and a .352 batting average with eight homers and 34 runs batted in.
With MLB and ESPN projections forecasting that the Mariners are seeking a highly-skilled high school pitcher, Hernandez will just be the right fit if he's still available at number three.
4) Eli Willits - SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)
A member of the USA Baseball 18U team, Willits posted a .516 batting average, nine homers, 33 RBI, and 48 stolen bases in his senior year at Fort Cobb-Broxton High.
With prolific switch-hitters becoming a rare breed in MLB, it would be interesting where Willits will land in his first year of eligibility in the draft.
5) Aiva Arquette - SS, Oregon State
Originally selected in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Arquette chose to take his talents to the Washington Huskies before eventually landing in Oregon State. In his first season for the Beavers, Arquette compiled a .354/.461/.654 slash line with 19 home runs in 65 contests.
With a lanky frame, slugging power, and athleticism on defense, Arquette is being compared to the likes of Reds star Elly De La Cruz and reminiscent of Fernando Tatis Jr. when he was still manning the middle infield for the Padres.