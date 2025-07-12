One of the most exciting events in the baseball calendar year is about to commence as the MLB Draft takes place on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Unlike drafts in the other major American sports, baseball's version of the event boasts the most number of participants, with the 2024 tally finishing at 615 total selections.

Ad

In the past years, names such as Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Jacob Wilson, and Pete Crow-Armstrong have made their mark in the majors after being selected in the draft. This time around, a whole new pack of exciting young athletes will take center stage in hopes of being MLB's next big star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 Rookies To Watch Out For In Upcoming MLB Draft

1) Ethan Holliday - INF, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)

Ad

Trending

The young infield prospect is on the precipice of history as he has the chance of being the second Holliday to be picked as the first overall selection in four years. Ethan, son of multi-time All-Star Matt, and brother of Orioles upstart Jackson, headlines this year's batch of draftees per MLB Pipeline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his senior year at Stillwater High, Holliday tallied an absurd .611 batting average with and OPS of 2.038. Unlike his brother Jackson, the younger Holliday is projected to rake more balls with his power and physical prowess.

2) Kade Anderson - LHP, LSU

Anderson is coming off an illustrious season that ultimately culminated in LSU winning the College World Series. He posted a 12-1 record with a 180 ERA across 19 starts in the Tigers' title-clinching campaign.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For his excellent performances, he was voted as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and the Baseball America Pitcher of the Year. With the Pirates picking at number six, it would be interesting to see if Anderson can reunite with one of LSU's best pitching products in the form of NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

3) Seth Hernandez - RHP, Corona HS (California)

Hernandez was heralded as the 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year after tallying a 9-0 record with a 0.62 ERA in 56 innings and a .352 batting average with eight homers and 34 runs batted in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With MLB and ESPN projections forecasting that the Mariners are seeking a highly-skilled high school pitcher, Hernandez will just be the right fit if he's still available at number three.

4) Eli Willits - SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)

A member of the USA Baseball 18U team, Willits posted a .516 batting average, nine homers, 33 RBI, and 48 stolen bases in his senior year at Fort Cobb-Broxton High.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With prolific switch-hitters becoming a rare breed in MLB, it would be interesting where Willits will land in his first year of eligibility in the draft.

5) Aiva Arquette - SS, Oregon State

Originally selected in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Arquette chose to take his talents to the Washington Huskies before eventually landing in Oregon State. In his first season for the Beavers, Arquette compiled a .354/.461/.654 slash line with 19 home runs in 65 contests.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With a lanky frame, slugging power, and athleticism on defense, Arquette is being compared to the likes of Reds star Elly De La Cruz and reminiscent of Fernando Tatis Jr. when he was still manning the middle infield for the Padres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More