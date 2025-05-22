Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. AJ Smith-Shawver, Jackson Holliday, and more for 5-game main slate on May 22, 2025

Sometimes it’s the small slates that pack the biggest punch and Thursday’s 5-game MLB DFS board for May 22 is exactly that kind of setup. Fewer games mean tighter ownership, sharper pivots and a prime opportunity for contrarian lineups to rise to the top. With young arms flashing upside and a handful of hot bats in exploitable spots, this slate’s built for those willing to get a little creative.

Top-tier names like Marcell Ozuna and Jose Ramirez headline the hitting pool, but it’s the sneaky value from players like Jackson Holliday and J.P. Crawford that could make the difference. Whether you lean into chalk pitching or chase volatility, this slate’s perfect for finding overlooked gems and stealing leverage in GPPs.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

AJ Smith-Shawver – $9,800 (DraftKings), $9,800 (FanDuel)

Smith-Shawver remains a reliable DFS anchor, rolling into this slate with a sharp 2.33 ERA and 40 punchouts over 46.1 innings. His steady command and ability to limit hard contact give him one of the safest floors on the board.

Jack Flaherty – $8,300 (DraftKings), $8,800 (FanDuel)

While Flaherty’s 4.44 ERA won’t wow anyone, his 56 strikeouts in 46.2 frames hint at the upside lurking in his arm. In the right matchup, his swing-and-miss stuff makes him an appealing mid-tier play for tournaments.

Tanner Bibee – $7,800 (DraftKings), $8,400 (FanDuel)

Bibee offers a budget-friendly path to viable DFS production, carrying a 4.06 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 51.0 innings. He’s a salary-saver with the tools to deliver sneaky value on this compact slate.

Top Hitting Targets

Marcell Ozuna – $4,400 (DraftKings), $3,800 (FanDuel)

Ozuna’s bat stays hot, delivering a .266 average with 8 homers and 22 RBIs so far. His power profile remains DFS-friendly, especially in hitter-friendly spots.

CJ Abrams – $5,400 (DraftKings), $3,300 (FanDuel)

Abrams is breaking out in a big way, slashing .313 with 8 long balls and 18 RBIs. His pop-speed blend gives him a serious upside in both cash games and GPP formats.

Jose Ramirez – $5,800 (DraftKings), $4,100 (FanDuel)

Ramirez keeps raking, with a .304 clip, 9 homers, and 24 RBIs. His multi-category impact makes him a staple in all lineup builds.

Value Picks

Jeremy Pena – $3,800 (DraftKings), $3,000 (FanDuel)

Pena offers great bang for your buck, hitting .297 with 6 homers and 23 RBIs. He’s a strong option for balanced builds that need affordable upside.

J.P. Crawford – $3,600 (DraftKings), $2,800 (FanDuel)

Crawford provides reliable production with a .269 average, 4 homers, and 19 RBIs. His top-of-the-order presence and plate discipline make him a sneaky value bat.

Jackson Holliday – $3,700 (DraftKings), $2,900 (FanDuel)

Holliday’s .268 average, 6 home runs and 19 RBIs make him a compelling budget option. The rookie’s ability to drive the ball and find gaps keeps him firmly on the DFS radar.

