It’s a stacked 11-game main slate for MLB DFS on Sunday (May 4), and we’ve got a healthy mix of ace-level pitching, red-hot bats and sneaky value plays on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Led by upper-echelon arms in Garrett Crochet, Jacob deGrom and Freddy Peralta, stars like Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers headline the best-hitting targets, while underpriced assets in Dane Myers and Brandon Lowe might be the salary relief that allows for top-end pitchers.

With several offenses in good scoring spots and a few arms with recent volatility, it's a great slate for balanced lineup construction and targeting recent player trends.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Dane Myers, Brandon Lowe & more for May 4, 2025

Top Pitchers

Garrett Crochet ($10,800 DK / $10,700 FD)

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet - Source: Imagn

Crochet has been on a tear, punching out nearly seven per start over his last six contests. He’s facing a lineup that struggles big-time against lefties, and with his fastball still sitting in the upper 90s, he's the safest and most dependable arm on the slate.

Jacob deGrom ($9,500 DK / $9,700 FD)

DeGrom's stuff is trending in the right direction, with more velocity and whiffs in his last two starts. He owns this matchup historically and feels like a great tournament pivot with a real 10+ strikeout upside if he's dealing early.

Freddy Peralta ($10,200 DK / $9,300 FD)

Peralta hasn’t gone over 6.5 strikeouts in five straight starts but is still limiting damage well. He’s a boom-or-bust GPP option today, and it's worth a look if you’re multi-entering but risky in cash games.

Hot Hitters

Aaron Judge ($6,500 DK / $4,900 FD)

Aaron Judge is today's top hitter - Source: Imagn

Judge is scorching hot, with four homers in his past six games, and gets a flyball pitcher today. As always, it's one of the premiere raw power plays on the slate.

Jarren Duran ($5,500 DK / $3,800 FD)

Duran's riding a .362 average in his last 10 games and also has speed on top of that. Great leadoff bat to put into lineups, especially in stacks.

Rafael Devers ($4,800 DK / $3,700 FD)

Devers has homered three times in his past eight and faces a righty who gives up a ton of home runs. It's a fair price for a mid-of-the-order lefty bat in Fenway.

Budget Picks

Bryan Reynolds ($3,800 DK / $2,900 FD)

Bryan Reynolds could be a good budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Bryan Reynolds is quietly heating up with 17 hits in his past 14 games. Good floor for the price with some pop in his bat as well.

Brandon Lowe ($3,900 DK / $2,800 FD)

Brandon Lowe's power vs. righties is always in play, with two homers this past week. Cheap source of upside if you need value at second base.

Dane Myers ($2,800 DK / $2,800 FD)

Flying under the radar value play. Myers has hits in four of his last five games, He bats towards the top-middle of the Marlins' lineup and offers stolen base upside as well.

