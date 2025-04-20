Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Gunnar Henderson, Alex Verdugo & more for April 20, 2025

Putting together a top MLB DFS lineup for Sunday is going to take some work, as there is a 12-game main slot possibility. With so many excellent options out there, it will be important to check out every available player.

It's important to spend your money wisely, but you also want to get some stars. Here is a look at some of the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters and budget picks to consider for Sunday.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 20

Tarik Skubal (11000 on DraftKings; 10400 on FanDuel)

Tarik Skubal is a top pitcher - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal has 25 strikeouts in 20 innings this season as he continues to be a dominant pitcher. Skubal is always a name to consider, especially when he's throwing the ball well.

Tyler Glasnow (10100 on DraftKings; 9300 on FanDuel)

It's been a slow start to the season for Tyler Glasnow, but now might be the time to strike. Glasnow has been dominant for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will bounce back in this game.

Joe Ryan (8800 on DraftKings; 9800 on FanDuel)

Joe Ryan is facing an Atlanta Braves team that strikes out a ton, and that's always something to keep in mind. Look for Ryan to have some success on Sunday as he puts up some great numbers.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 20

Gunnar Henderson (5500 on DraftKings; 3500 on FanDuel)

Gunnar Henderson has two home runs and three RBIs this season for the Baltimore Orioles, but he's too good not to break out. Look for a big game from Henderson, and today is the day to include him in your lineup.

Jarren Duran (5200 on DraftKings; 3600 on FanDuel)

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox are facing the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and he's a player to target. Duran will have a big night as the Red Sox do some damage at the plate.

Bryce Harper (5400 on DraftKings; 4000 on FanDuel)

Bryce Harper is a top MLB DFS hitter - Source: Imagn

Despite getting off to a relatively slow start in 2025, Bryce Harper continues to be one of the better hitters in the National League. Consider Harper in your DFS lineup as he will have a big game on Sunday.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 20

Ryan Mountcastle (4000 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

Ryan Mountcastle has one home run in 2025, but that means that he is going to break out soon. Mountcastle is a bargain on Sunday and he's a player to consider.

Alex Verdugo (2900 on DraftKings; 2400 on FanDuel)

Alex Verdugo is a top budget pick - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Braves have moved Alex Verdugo into the leadoff spot, and he instantly delivered on Saturday night. Verdugo is a budget pick on Sunday, and someone that should be considered.

Max Muncy (3600 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

On a team full of superstars, there are times when Max Muncy gets a bit overlooked. Muncy is a top budget pick to consider as he can rack up DFS points in a hurry.

