Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jackson Holliday, Carlos Correa & more for May 7, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 07, 2025 11:05 GMT
Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jackson Holliday, Carlos Correa & more for May 7, 2025

We’ve got a compact but lively 7-game MLB DFS main slate lined up for May 7, and it’s one of those slates where a few sharp plays could make all the difference. With several teams rolling out their aces and a handful of red-hot bats in hitter-friendly spots, there’s room to get creative while still locking in reliable production on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

From Hunter Greene’s electric strikeout stuff to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s multi-category upside, today’s board has intriguing options. And for those chasing value, names like Jackson Holliday and Carlos Correa could be sneaky difference-makers in tournaments. Let’s dive into the full breakdown of top plays for tonight.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitchers

Hunter Greene (CIN) – $9,800 DK / $10,600 FD

Hunter Greene could be a good DFS pitcher pick today - Source: Imagn
Hunter Greene could be a good DFS pitcher pick today - Source: Imagn

Greene has been a strikeout machine, tallying 55 Ks with a 2.53 ERA and an impressive 0.82 WHIP over 42.2 innings. His ability to dominate opposing lineups makes him a top-tier option today.

Max Fried (NYY) – $9,500 DK / $9,500 FD

Fried remains undefeated at 6-0, boasting a stellar 1.01 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 44.2 innings. His consistency and control provide a reliable foundation for DFS lineups.

Shane Baz (TB) – $8,800 DK / $10,500 FD

Baz offers a solid mid-range option with a 3.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 35 innings. His potential for high strikeout games adds upside to his profile.

Top Hitters

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) – $6,000 DK / $3,900 FD

Fernando Tatis Jr. could be a good DFS hitter pick today - Source: Imagn
Fernando Tatis Jr. could be a good DFS hitter pick today - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. provides elite-level production with a .321 average, eight HRs and a .945 OPS, making him a luxury selection in any lineup.

Kerry Carpenter (DET) – $4,600 DK / $3,800 FD

Carpenter is showing pop with eight HRs and a .295 average, both stable and a good value for upside.

Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) – $5,800 DK / $4,200 FD

Witt Jr. continues to impress with a .310 average, four home runs and 19 RBIs, offering a blend of speed and power that makes him attractive to DFS pick.

Budget Options

Vinnie Pasquantino (KC) – $3,300 DK / $3,000 FD

Despite a .201 batting average, Pasquantino has recorded 22 RBI and six home runs, earning him a candidate for value plays with power potential.

Carlos Correa (MIN) – $3,200 DK / $3,300 FD

Correa is settling into his rhythm, going .233 average and 12 RBIs to provide veteran instincts and potential value at a budget price.

Jackson Holliday (BAL) – $3,600 DK / $2,700 FD

Jackson Holliday could be a good DFS budget pick today - Source: Imagn
Jackson Holliday could be a good DFS budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Holliday is making contributions with a .272 average and four HRs, showing a value in a good-value play.

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

