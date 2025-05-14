Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Josh Jung, Zach Dezenzo, and more for 9-game main slate on May 14, 2025

Wednesday’s MLB DFS main slate has nine games and plenty of high-powered bats and sneaky value to target. The pitching options feel top-heavy, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto standing out as the safest anchor play on the board.

Clay Holmes brings strikeout upside against a swing-heavy lineup, while Ryan Pepiot has quietly delivered back-to-back strong outings and offers salary relief with upside.

On the hitting side, it’s a night for star power and breakout value picks. Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. headline the premium options in favorable matchups.

Keep an eye on rising names like Zach Dezenzo and Hunter Goodman, both offering salary-friendly paths to power. And with Josh Jung swinging a hot bat lately, this slate could come down to who nails their mid-tier picks in sneaky spots.

Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - $10,500 DK / $10,600 FD

K machine mode loading for Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Source: Imagn

Yamamoto boasts a stellar 1.80 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP over 45 innings this season, with 53 strikeouts. His consistent performance and ability to limit baserunners make him a premier pitching option today.

Clay Holmes - $9,000 DK / $9,200 FD

Holmes is transitioning successfully from reliever to starter. He has recorded a 5-1 record with a 2.74 ERA and 44 strikeouts. His effectiveness in generating weak contact and limiting home runs enhances his DFS appeal.

Ryan Pepiot - $7,800 DK / $8,200 FD

Pepiot has a 3.86 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 44.1 innings. While his WHIP stands at 1.31, his recent performances suggest potential for value in DFS lineups.

Top Hitters

Shohei Ohtani - $6,500 DK / $4,600 FD

Ohtani is delivering MVP-caliber numbers this season as well with a .302 batting average, 12 home runs, 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Leading the National League with 44 runs scored, his all-around contributions make him a top-tier DFS pick.

Fernando Tatis Jr. - $6,000 DK / $4,000 FD

Fernando Tatis Jr. is been on an absolute tear - Source: Imagn

Tatis Jr. is hitting .316 with 11 home runs, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases. His combination of power and speed offers a high ceiling for DFS players.

Francisco Lindor - $5,400 DK / $4,000 FD

Lindor has a .302 average with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. His consistent production and matchup against the Pirates position him as a strong shortstop option.

Budget Picks

Hunter Goodman - $4,000 DK / $2,900 FD

Goodman is batting .299 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. His recent performance, including a 5-RBI game against the Padres, indicates he’s a valuable budget-friendly option.

Zach Dezenzo - $3,300 DK / $2,600 FD

Dezenzo has a .254 average with one home run and nine RBIs. While his power numbers are modest, his recent increased playing time could offer sneaky value.

Josh Jung - $3,900 DK / $3,000 FD

Josh Jung could be a good budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Jung is hitting .282 with six home runs and 16 RBIs. His consistent batting and recent multi-homer game make him an attractive mid-tier option.

