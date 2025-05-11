Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Masyn Winn, CJ Abrams & more for May 11, 2025

The Sunday main slate for MLB DFS might be one of the sneakiest value-packed slates of the week. With just eight games on the board, we’re looking at a perfect storm of mid-range pitching options and under-the-radar bats who’ve quietly been heating up.

Names like Chris Sale and MacKenzie Gore bring strikeout upside at reasonable tags, while Pablo Lopez is lurking as a bounce-back candidate after a couple of shaky outings. If you’ve been holding off on those contrarian stacks, this might be the day to roll them out.

On the hitting side, CJ Abrams has been on an absolute tear lately and draws a soft matchup to keep the momentum going. But the real edge today lies in budget bats like Masyn Winn and Isaac Paredes, who have been flashing sneaky upside at discounted prices. Toss in a high-upside flyer like Chandler Simpson; there’s plenty of room to get creative while chasing that tournament ceiling.

Top Pitchers

Chris Sale (ATL) - $9,600 DK / $10,400 FD

Sale - with 56 strikeouts on a 4.07 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP across eight starts in 42 innings in 2025. His ability to generate swings and misses makes him a compelling option for DFS lineups.

Pablo Lopez (MIN) - $9,100 DK / $9,700 FD

Lopez has been a model of consistency. His 37 strikeouts and only five walks - over a 2.18 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP over 33 innings - plus his control and efficiency are assets for DFS players.

MacKenzie Gore (WSH) - $10,100 DK / $9,800 FD

Gore leads the league with 68 strikeouts in 46 innings — a 3.33 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP — and his high strikeout rate offers significant upside in DFS contests.

Top Hitters

CJ Abrams (WSH) - $5,200 DK / $3,300 FD

Abrams is batting .299 with four home runs and 14 RBIs, and a .875 OPS. The contact and power pairing make him a desirable one in DFS lineups.

Kerry Carpenter (DET) - $4,100 DK / $3,200 FD

Carpenter has been solid, batting .290 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. His .858 OPS indicates his ability to contribute across different categories.

Rafael Devers (BOS) - $4,700 DK / $3,600 FD

Devers is batting .273 with six home runs and 29 RBIs, maintaining an .858 OPS. Despite positional uncertainties, his offensive production remains steady.

Budget Picks

Masyn Winn (STL) - $3,600 DK / $2,800 FD

Winn is hitting .263 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, showcasing a .746 OPS. His recent performances suggest potential for value in DFS lineups.

Isaac Paredes (HOU) - $3,700 DK / $3,000 FD

Paredes has a .263 batting average, four home runs, 17 RBIs and a .774 OPS. His consistent contact and power make him a solid budget option.

Chandler Simpson (TB) - $3,300 DK / $2,700 FD

Simpson is batting .301 with 8 RBIs and eight stolen bases, offering speed and contact at a low cost. His ability to contribute in multiple categories enhances his DFS appeal.

