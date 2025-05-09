Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Michael Massey, Luis Castillo & more for May 9, 2025

Another packed MLB main slate is on deck for Friday with 12 games lined up with no shortage of fantasy firepower to target.

From reliable arms like Hunter Brown and Luis Castillo to red-hot hitters Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr., today’s slate is loaded with options for both premium and value builds.

With plenty of matchups offering upside and a few budget bats trending in the right direction, it’s a great opportunity to differentiate your lineups in tournaments.

Whether you’re chasing upside with big bats or finding efficient arms in mid-range pricing, this breakdown covers the top plays you’ll want to lock in for May 9.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitchers

Hunter Brown (HOU) – $11,000 DK / $11,000 FD

Brown has been lights out this season, with a 5-1 record, 1.67 ERA, 49 punchouts in 43 innings, and a stellar 0.88 WHIP. His consistent performance makes him a top-tier pitching option today.

Luis Castillo (SEA) – $8,400 DK / $9,200 FD

Castillo is a good value at $8,400 on DraftKings & $9,200 on FanDuel with 3-2, 3.29 ERA, and 30 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. He can keep runs off the board, so he's a solid mid-range choice for DFS lineups.

Kevin Gausman (TOR) – $9,000 DK / $8,600 FD

Gausman has been steady, posting a 2-3 record with a 3.83 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 innings, along with a shiny 0.93 WHIP. His ability to limit baserunners further enhances his appeal in DFS formats.

Top Hitters

Jackson Merrill (SD) – $6,000 DK / $4,200 FD

Merrill is elite-level baseball with a .400 average, four home runs, and a 1.173 OPS, and he is a top-end choice in any lineup.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) – $6,500 DK / $4,500 FD

Tatis continues to impress with a .319 average, eight home runs, and a .936 OPS, offering consistency with upside.

Aaron Judge (NYY) – $6,400 DK / $4,700 FD

Aaron Judge is showing power with a .400 average, twelve home runs, and a 1.241 OPS, and he offers significant upside in DFS formats.

Budget Picks

Miguel Vargas (CWS) – $2,800 DK / $2,600 FD

Vargas provides affordability with a .220 average, two homers, and a .639 OPS, a good play to plug roster gaps.

Brandon Marsh (PHI) – $2,500 DK / $2,500 FD

Marsh is a speed-and-position-flex play with a .170 average, one homer, and a .538 OPS, perfect for budget DFS rosters.

Michael Massey (KC) – $2,700 DK / $2,500 FD

Michael Massey is a good value with a .206 average, one homer, and a .488 OPS, and is a solid budget option.

